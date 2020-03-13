Disney World, Trudeau and Cruise Cancellations; A Crazy Coronavirus Day
Impacting Travel Jim Byers March 12, 2020
What a day.
For the past 24 hours, the headlines surrounding travel and tourism grew crazier and crazier. Disney World and Disneyland will soon close their doors for the remainder of March. AmaWaterways late in the day said it would delay operations until late April. The Globus Family of Brands on Thursday night said that the Globus family of brands – comprising Globus, Cosmos, Monograms and Avalon Waterways – has voluntarily suspending travel to all destinations departing until April 30, 2020. The company has also unveiled a new Peace of Mind plan for travellers.
Elsewhere, Tom Hanks and his wife have the virus and are stuck in Australia, while Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is entering a voluntary, two-week isolation period in Ottawa. European leaders are lashing out against US President Donald Trump for his new policy that forbids most visitors from entering the US for several weeks if they’ve been to most European countries.
Jamaica's Ministry of Tourism on Thursday night said all previously advertised activities for March have been postponed, until further notice.
The temporary closings of Disney World and DIsneyland are a striking move, simply because of the iconic nature of the brand.
CNN reports that Disney also announced the closure of Disneyland Paris and the suspension of all new departures with the Disney Cruise Line. Earlier on Thursday the company said it was closing it's iconic Disneyland resort in Anaheim, California.
"The virus, which has spread worldwide, has now shuttered the gates of all eleven Disney theme parks across North America, Europe and Asia," the network said.
"In an abundance of caution and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of our theme parks at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Paris Resort, beginning at the close of business on Sunday, March 15, through the end of the month," a Disney spokesperson said in a statement.
The Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World is the world's most-visited theme park, with more than 20 million visitors in 2018.
Shortly after Disney announced the closure of its Florida parks, Universal Orlando Resort announced it too would temporarily close its theme parks starting at the close of business on March 15. Universal Studios Hollywood issued a statement that it would close beginning Saturday, March 14, with an anticipated re-opening on March 28.
Also on the cruise front, both Princess and Viking are suspending their cruises for weeks. AmaWaterways said it will delay operations until April 26
Here in Canada and in the U.S., the sports and entertainment options for travellers and residents alike are taking a beating, with suspensions announced by the National Hockey League, the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer. New York state is banning all gatherings of more than 500 people, including Broadway shows, and Ontario public schools are tossing two weeks to March Break, leaving parents scrambling for day care options or forcing them to stay at home.
And you thought SARS was an intrusion.
The biggest problems for Canadians and travel agents are the cruise suspensions (see our cruise story for all the details and updates) and the Trump decision to disallow any U.S. entry to people who have been in most European countries in the past two weeks. The deal, which for now doesn’t cover visitors who’ve been to the UK, is supposed to continue for 30 days. DIsney closings, of course, also are a major problem.
Not surprisingly, European leaders blasted tbe Trump decision, saying it wouldn’t solve the COVID-19 problem and that it unfairly singles out a specific area.
The president's decree and the cruise suspensions certainly won’t make trips to Europe seem any more attractive to Americans and Canadians.
On the Canadian side of the ledger, both Sunwing and Transat issued clarifications about their cancellation policies (see our stories for more information).
The lack of sports and entertainment options will almost certainly spark a significant number of cancellations to destinations such as New York City, where Broadway theatre will be on hold until April 12, and to major sports cities such as Toronto, Chicago and Los Angeles.
The annual NCAA basketball tournament, known as March Madness, also was cancelled, robbing fans of one of the most entertaining events on the sports calendar (and one of the best sports pools around).
In Jamaica, the decision to halt public events for March "is in keeping with the new COVID-19 health protocols, regarding public gatherings declared by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, at an emergency press briefing held at the Office of the Prime Minister yesterday evening," officials said.
Hotel industry sources say they’re already feeling the pinch here in Canada, and it’s likely to get worse. Banning large groups from gathering in San Francisco and New York will almost certainly impact hotels, as well as airlines.
That’s a problem for stock holders and inconvenienced travellers, but it’s a crisis for workers who clean cruise ships, cater to airlines and work front desks at hotels.
This isn’t going away anytime soon.
