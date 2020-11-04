DCI Study: Canadians Ready to Travel Again but Safety is Paramount
Impacting Travel November 04, 2020
Canadians are ready to travel again, but safety will be paramount, and cruises look like a tough sell.
A new study of 1,500 Canadians by Development Counsellors International (DCI) finds that Canadian travellers are likely to want to go to the same types of places as they did before the pandemic. But family travel will be a big trend, and young people will return to international skies before older folks.
Asked if they would only travel internationally to a destination that’s free of COVID-19, 70% of those in the study of English and French-speaking Canadians said yes. That figure was 84% for those 65 and older.
Asked if they would only travel internationally once there’s a COVID-19 vaccine, 65% said yes. That rose to 78% for the 65 and older set.
Asked what the most important factors are in choosing a destination, a full 96% of Canadians said a “safe and secure” destination was top of mind. Next was a tie between quality accommodations, friendly and hospitable locals, strict adherence to sanitary and health standards and beautiful natural environment (92%),
The study found that Canadians continue to enjoy their beach vacations. As was the case in 2017, the top-three activities of most interest on future vacations include beaches (63%), historical sites (54%) and outdoor recreation (46%).
An even 50% of those surveyed said international travel will be a priority post COVID-19 compared to other major purchases, which is encouraging for the industry. Asked if they were likely to take more or longer international leisure trips once they can travel again, 49% said yes.
Asked if they’re likely to spend more on their international leisure trips once they can travel again, compared to their average pre-pandemic spend, only 39% said yes. That could mean travellers will be looking for bargains.
Asked what type of holiday they wanted to take for international trips, 56% of the Canadians surveyed said “family vacation.” (up from 46% in DCI’s 2017 study). Next was beach getaway at 43% and then romantic getaway at 27%. “City break” was down at 16%, which shows that big cities may continue to have trouble attracting visitors for a while.
Age plays a significant role for those preparing to travel sometime during the next three months, with Canadians under the age of 65 significantly more likely to be planning a trip. Age plays a significant role for those preparing to travel sometime during the next three months, with Canadians under the age of 65 significantly more likely to be planning a trip.
When asked, “What type of trip are you most likely to take for your first international leisure trip after the pandemic?” 42% of respondents from Quebec, 38% from Ontario, 36% from Manitoba/Saskatchewan and 40% from Atlantic Canada report they would take a short-haul flight.
Travellers are likely to fly to their destinations when it is safe to travel again. Sixty-two per cent of consumers say their first international post-pandemic vacation will be reached by flying. However, those travellers who report they will take their first trip by car will travel sooner than those who require a flight
Asked how they’ll book their next trip, 57% said they’d do so on their own, while 28% said they’d use an online company such as Expedia and 25% said they’d use a travel agent/advisor. Affluent travellers are significantly more likely than those earning less than $200,000 annually to handle all the bookings themselves for their next trip.
The negative press pertaining to cruising at the start of the pandemic has affected the likelihood of choosing a cruising vacation in the future. About 19% of consumers report they will consider a cruise for their next international vacation; 30% of consumers over the age of 65 are significantly more likely to want to go on a cruise. About 45% of consumers report they are uninterested in a cruise, particularly among the higher earners (52%).
While 45% of consumers report that they are not at all interested in a cruise, this statistic is particularly true among the affluent (52%). Higher-income earners that are interested in cruising are significantly more interested in river cruises.
During the early stages of the pandemic, the media and other travel experts reported that travellers would prefer staying in private home rentals. However, the research shows that travellers feel more comfortable staying in accommodations that have safety and sanitation standards that are mandated by a parent company and are applied globally versus unregulated and independently owned accommodations.When asked which type of accommodations will appeal most to international vacationers once they begin travelling again, a hotel or motel tops the list at 39 percent.
Family/friend recommendations and a general online search (48% each) continue to be the top sources of inspiration when considering international leisure destinations to visit, followed by online travel reviews (29%), social media platforms (22%) and accommodation websites (20%).
