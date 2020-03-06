Last updated: 07:26 AM ET, Fri March 06 2020

COVID-19: Facts Vs Fears with John Kirk on CTV

Impacting Travel March 06, 2020

John Kirk
TPC's John Kirk discusses COVID-19 facts vs fears on CTV.

TravelPulse Canada's President and EIC John Kirk sat with CTV's Merella Fernandez Thursday night in Toronto to discuss what travellers need to know about COVID-19.

Watch the video here.

