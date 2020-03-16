COVID-19 Changes and Cancellations: A Handy TravelPulse Canada List
Impacting Travel March 16, 2020
Canada has partly closed its borders. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said Canadian citizens and permanent residents, plus their immediate families and U.S. citizens, will be allowed into the country. Residents of other countries will not.
Canada is limiting international flights to landing at four Canadian airports; Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto and Montreal. Canadians who return from abroad are being requested to go into self-isolation for 14 days, and Canadians are being asked to avoid all non-essential travel.
Sunwing says it will halt all sun destination flights from March 17 to April 9 and focus instead on bringing Canadians back home.
Disneyland and Disney World in Florida are both closed.
Disney said it’s four-ship cruise fleet will be out of operation until the end of March.
AmaWaterways is delaying the start of their 2020 European sailing season until April 26, 2020. They will also suspend our Mekong River cruises starting March 23. The company will fully protect the commission of travel advisors whose clients opt for a Future Cruise Credit, as well as pay an additional 10% commission on the value of the future booking. Plus, the company will pay full commission on the fare difference, if applicable.
The Globus family of brands – comprising Globus, Cosmos, Monograms and Avalon Waterways – announced Thursday night that it is voluntarily suspending travel to all destinations departing until April 30, 2020. For travellers affected by the suspension, the company has also unveiled a new Peace of Mind plan. This Peace of Mind plan provides Avalon Waterways and other Globus family of brands’ travellers booked to depart from now through April 30, 2020 the freedom to reschedule their vacation in 2020, 2021 or 2022 to any destination, with any of the Globus family of brands, without incurring cancellation fees. The plan also offers travellers an additional credit of Cdn $50 to $200 per person (depending on which brand they originally booked with) when they reschedule their plans.
Princess Cruises says it will suspend global operations of its 18 cruise ships for two months due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Viking is temporarily suspending river and ocean cruise operations until May
G Adventures has suspended all tours departing between 16 March and 30 April 2020. Any traveller booked on a tour departing between 16 March and 30 April 2020 will be eligible for a 110% travel credit of all land services, including pre or post nights and transfers, which can be used on any tour departing within the next two years.
Intrepid Group is suspending Intrepid Travel and Peregrine Adventures tours globally from Monday March 16 until Thursday April 30, 2020. Australia tours will continue, however. Customers booked to travel on an Intrepid Travel or Peregrine Adventures tour during this time will receive a credit valued at 110%, which will be valid for two years.
The Scenic Group temporarily suspended all European river cruise operations on its Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Emerald Cruises and Evergreen Cruises & Tours brands until April 30, 2020. SE Asia river cruises are suspended for the remainder of their season, which ends mid-May.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., which operates Royal Caribbean International, Silversea, Celebrity and other cruise lines, announced that it is suspending cruising in the United States for 30 days.
Cunard announced that it is pausing new North American departures for a month-long period, effective Saturday, March 14 through Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Holland America Line said it pausing global cruise operations of its 14 ships for 30 days, impacting sailings scheduled to depart through April 14.
Saint Maarten says visitors from Canada, the U.S., Europe, UK and Ireland are restricted from entering the country for two weeks as of Tuesday, March 17.
California: The governor has directed the closure of all bars, wineries, nightclubs and brewpubs in the state and called for all seniors age 65 years or older to stay in home isolation to curb the spread of coronavirus. The governor said restaurants can stay open but only half-full of customers. Los Angeles’ mayor has announced the near-complete closure of restaurants, bars, nightclubs, entertainment venues, and gyms in the city until at least March 31. Restaurants will be allowed to continue offering takeout and delivery.
New York City: The mayor has signed an executive order limiting restaurants, bars and cafes to food take-out and delivery. Nightclubs, movie theaters, small theater houses, and concert venues must all close. The order will go into effect Tuesday, March 17 at 9 a.m. No tentative date for re-opening was listed in the mayor’s statement.
Las Vegas: MGM Resorts International and Wynn Resorts are temporarily closing their hotels and casinos in Vegas. Wynn Resorts on Sunday said it would close Wynn Las Vegas and Encore on Tuesday, March 17, likely for two weeks. MGM said it would its resorts (they own the Bellagio, Mandalay Bay, The Mirage and several others) and casinos on Tuesday March 17 and that reservations are being accepted for April 2 and beyond.
All major sports in North America have called a temporary halt to play, including the National Basketball Association, the National Hockey League and Major League Baseball, which now says the regular season may not begin until mid-May.
