Cayo Largo Airport Unexpectedly Closed

Impacting Travel February 19, 2020

José Martí International Airport, Havana Cuba
Air Force One parked at José Martí International Airport. (Photo via Flickr / Andy Farmer)

The Canadian Embassy in Cuba has confimred the unexpected closure of the airport in Cayo Largo — a small resort island in Cuba.

“Travel to/from the island has been disrupted. Canadians should contact their tour agency for transport by sea to the mainland,” the embassy tweeted.

Travellers are advised to discuss departure options with their tour companies.

The airport is expected to remain closed until Feb. 26. No reason so far has been given.

