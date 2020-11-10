Canadian Travel Industry Elated With Potential Vaccine News
Jim Byers November 10, 2020
News that a COVID-19 vaccine might land in Canada early in 2021 was greeted with outright joy by some Canadian travel and tourism industry officials.
“Like many of the days that have changed history, November 9, 2020 is a day that I will never forget,” said Gavin Tollman, Global CEO of Trafalgar, Costsaver and Brendan Vacations, said in a news release.
“Yesterday’s announcement that drug manufacturers Pfizer/BioNTech are inching tangibly closer to a confirmed, effective vaccination for COVID-19 was one so many of us have been dreaming of as we have dragged ourselves through the dark days that have defined the entirety of 2020. Although recognizing that there is a long way to go, finally, a much-needed glimmer of hope for our industry and the world at large, seems very close.
“This is the kind of seismic good news that we all have been waiting for since this virus upended our lives, our businesses and our freedoms,” Tollman said.
Pfizer on Monday announced that tests of their COVID-19 vaccine have shown more than 90% efficacy. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was so bold as to say that vaccines from Pfizer – and potentially Moderna and other companies – could land on Canada’s shores early next year.
“A vaccine would be a light at the end of the tunnel for the travel and tourism industry,” said Beth Potter, President and CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Ontario. “Any steps towards opening borders, building traveller confidence and facilitating the movement of people across the country and around the world will be welcomed by our industry.”
Intrepid Travel said that after news of a vaccine broke, searches on its website jumped 24% compared to average November numbers.
Air Canada stock jumped nearly 30% on Monday and rose slightly again on Tuesday as more news filtered out.
“This has been a tremendously challenging time for the tourism and hospitality industry. Our path to recovery will depend on strategies that will help mitigate the impact of the pandemic. It is not about ending the pandemic, it’s about managing its impact.” said Scott Beck, President and CEO of Destination Toronto. “The news of a potential vaccine is a welcome step towards the start of our industry’s recovery.”
“I think people are just waiting to be able to plan with a little more confidence. Perhaps the vaccine, even the news of that provides a little hope that perhaps there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Alison Metcale, Exec VP Tourism Ireland.
