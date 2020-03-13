Canadian Government Says Non-Essential Travel Outside Canada Should Be Avoided
Impacting Travel March 13, 2020
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Canadian government are urging Canadians to avoid all unnecessary travel outside Canada to deal with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
In a press conference held around 12:30 p.m. in Ottawa, Trudeau said Canada also is suspending the cruise season in Canada until July, adding more screening at airports and taking other measures.
Trudeau stopped short of an actual ban on international travel, but his comments will almost certainly squelch many travel plans.
Asked if Canadians should travel within the country, Trudeau suggested it's a decision that individuals and families have to make.
The move will severely limit family travel on the eve of the school break for many Canadians, and will of course have dramatic ramifications for airlines, hotels, tour operators, cruise lines and others in the travel and tourism business.
The draconian move comes in the wake of major changes to the travel landscape around the world, including limits on visits to the U.S. by travellers who have been to many European countries and suspension of business by a half-dozen cruise lines.
Canada’s Public Health Officer earlier said cruise ships and ferries with more than 500 people, including crew, will not be allowed into the country until July 1.
There also could be limits on the number of flights coming into Canada, and flights may only be allowed into a limited number of airports, she said.
"We are certainly supportive of any measure that will help protect the health of Canadians," said Odette Trottier, Transat's director of communication and corporate affairs. "We are currently assessing the impact on our operations and expect the Government to help airlines and travel companies weather these extraordinary circumstances."
Trudeau said the government will help Canadians deal with the virus and will bring in a significant stimulus package, which could at least provide some help to the tourism and travel industry. That includes small business, he said.
“This must be a Team Canada effort,” he said. “Every level of government is working together.”
Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, said Friday that there are now 157 cases of the virus in Canada and that the time has come for Canadians as well as event organizers to cancel their plans and limit their social interactions, according to Global News.
“My advice is to postpone or cancel all non-essential travel outside of Canada. This means reconsidering your vacations,” Tam said. “By making the choice to stay at home and not travel outside of Canada, you are protecting yourself, your family and doing your part to slow the spread of the virus.”
Trudeau said he has spoken with leaders in the U.S., France, the U.K. and Italy in the past 24 hours.
Trudeau said his wife, Sophie, has tested positive for the virus and that he’s in self-isolation at the family home in Ottawa, but that he’s showing no symptoms.
It’s not clear what happens with Canadians currently overseas, but no doubt efforts will be made to bring people home as quickly as possible.
