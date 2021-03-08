Canadian Government Considering Vaccine Passports
Jim Byers March 08, 2021
Senior ministers in the Canadian government are considering the idea of vaccine passports for international travellers.
Speaking to CBC television's Rosemary Barton on Sunday, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said she and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra have both discussed the suggestion with representatives of other governments.
Hajdu called the concept a "very live" issue.
"It's being discussed around the world. I'm a member of the G7 health ministers, we meet every couple weeks. This has been on our agenda," the minister said.
Israel has a form of vaccine passport that allows citizens to take part in certain events, while Denmark has voiced support for a similar program.
The World Health Organization last month said governments shouldn't require vaccination certificates because it's not clear if people who've been vaccinated can still pass the COVID-19 virus on to other people.
Some critics have said a vaccine passport would create a two-tier travel culture, with only those who've been inoculated able to travel. Others say it's only way to protect tourism jobs around the world.
If such a passport were to be created, Hajdu said it would have to be coordinated.
"You can imagine the confusion in international travel if there's different certifications that are required," she told the CBC.
