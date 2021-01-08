Canadian Government App Omits COVID-19 Testing Info: Mass Confusion Results
Impacting Travel January 08, 2021
Canadians and other travellers were told this week that they need to show proof of negative COVID-19 tests before they can board a plane to Canada. But the federal government's ArriveCan website and app, which Canadians are supposed to adhere use before they fly, and is meant to track their whereabouts when they enter Canada, doesn't mention the new rules.
Published reports say travellers are showing up for their flights to Canada and being refused access because they're unaware of the new rules, having been out of the country and relying on the ArriveCAN app for the latest information.
The ArriveCAN website and app page says that "all travellers are required to digitally provide contact and quarantine information upon and after entry into Canada" as part of Canada's "efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and prevent importation" of the coronavirus.
The site says Canadians can use ArriveCAN "to comply with the new mandatory travel requirements," as well as to "speed up your process at the Canadian port of entry and limit points of contact with others."
Under the heading "Requirements for entering Canada by air," the app and website states clearly that "ArriveCAN doesn’t ask you for COVID-19 test results."
But the Trudeau government in Ottawa this week passed regulations requiring that ALL travellers older than five years old, including Canadians, must present a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of their scheduled departure. Would-be fliers who don't have proof of a negative test aren't allowed to fly to Canada, government officials said.
We've reached out to the Federal Government for comment and will update as we hear back.
For more information on Canada
For more Impacting Travel News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS