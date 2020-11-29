Canada's 14-Day Quarantine Rule Extended to January 21, 2021
Impacting Travel Jim Byers November 29, 2020
Ottawa is extending the mandatory 14-day quarantine rule for all arriving travellers.
In a press release issued late Sunday afternoon, Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, and Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health, announced that Canada will extend the Mandatory Isolation Order and temporary travel restrictions for all travelers seeking entry into Canada from a country other than the US, until January 21, 2021.
Ottawa in March of this year introduced several measures, including prohibitions and restrictions on discretionary and optional travel from the United States (US) and all other countries, to minimize the introduction and spread of COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of Canadians. These measures included the requirement for all travellers entering Canada to quarantine or isolate for 14 days.
Travel restrictions for US citizens and foreign nationals arriving from the US remain in place until December 21, 2020 and may be extended at that time, officials said.
"The government continues to evaluate the travel restrictions and prohibitions as well as the requirement to quarantine or isolate on an ongoing basis to ensure Canadians remain healthy and safe. The ability to align US and international travel extension dates, as well as the Mandatory Isolation Order, beginning on January 21, 2021 will enable the government to communicate any travel extensions or changes as quickly as possible and provide certainty for Canadians, US and international travellers.
In addition, the Liberal government is amending its order and creating a framework for considering applications from high-performance amateur sport organizations seeking to hold International Single Sport Events. To be considered, applicants would need to include written commitments of ongoing support from provincial/territorial and local public health authorities and provincial/territorial governments, as well as a robust plan to protect public health and the health of participants.
Authorization would be issued by the Department of Canadian Heritage (Sport Canada) in consultation with the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC). Additional information will be available on the Department of Canadian Heritage's web site shortly.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, or who has recently come into close contact with someone infected with COVID-19, should continue to quarantine or isolate for 14 days. At all Canadian ports of entry, the final determination on a traveler's admissibility is made by border services officers who base their decision on the information presented and available to them at the time of entry.
"Protecting the health and safety of Canadians is my most important responsibility." said Blair. "We have introduced a number of policies to keep Canadians safe but must remain flexible and adapt to the evolving COVID-19 situation, while keeping your health as our top priority."
For more Impacting Travel News
More by Jim Byers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS