Canada Opens Borders To Some US Citizens With Family in Canada
Impacting Travel October 02, 2020
At a press conference this afternoon, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister Marco E. L. Mendicino, Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair and Health Minister Patty Hajdu announced today that special exemptions will be made for US Citizens with family in Canada to cross the border.
The process is being introduced to support enhanced family reunification, including those in long-term exclusive relationships, international students and entry for compassionate reasons.
“All decisions related to the border are made with the health, safety and security of Canadians as the most important priority. There have been significant impacts for some people as a result of the travel restrictions put in place due to COVID 19, and it’s important that our rules demonstrate compassion. We continue to follow the best public health advice to restrict access to Canada while establishing safe procedures for those in exceptional circumstances,” said The Honourable Bill Blair, P.C., M.P., Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness.
A total force of 190 public health officials will be deployed across the country by the end of the fiscal year, adding to the heightened measures at border crossings.
The government says with the robust protections in place, processes are being introduced to support greater family reunification, entry for compassionate reasons, and the safe and gradual entry of some international students.
Specifically, these processes will provide for the entry of:
-Certain extended family members of Canadian citizens and Canadian permanent residents, including those in an exclusive dating relationship of at least 1 year and their dependent children, as well as adult children, grandchildren, siblings and grandparents
- Foreign nationals for compassionate reasons in specific circumstances, such as life-threatening illness, critical injury or death, with potential limited release from quarantine
- International students, starting October 20, 2020, if they will be attending a designated learning institution that has been identified by their provincial or territorial government as having a COVID 19 readiness plan in place
