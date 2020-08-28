Last updated: 05:57 PM ET, Fri August 28 2020

Canada Closes Borders to International Travellers Through Sept. .30

August 28, 2020

Canada has extended for another month the emergency orders that place restrictions on international travel require 14-day quarantines for anyone entering the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The orders will be extended until at least Sept. 30, officials said.

“Our government is extending the existing restrictions on international travel to Canada by one month — until September 30, 2020 — to limit the introduction and spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Public Safety Minister Bill Blair in a Tweet sent out Friday afternoon.

“Canadian citizens and permanent residents returning to Canada will continue to be subject to strict quarantine measures.”

The ban is for international travellers from outside the U.S. Canada's ban on non-essential travel to and from the United States is a separate agreement and is slated to expire on Sept.. 21.

