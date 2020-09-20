Canada Border With USA Staying Shut at Least Another Month
Impacting Travel September 20, 2020
Canada and the United States have agreed to extend the temporary restriction of all non-essential travel across the Canada-U.S. border until Oct. 21, 2020.
The previous border closure was due to expire Monday, Sept. 21.
Hawaii to Allow Travelers to Bypass Quarantine If They Provide...Destination & Tourism
Air Canada Will Offer Free COVID-19 Insurance For...Airlines & Airports
Visit Britain: A Sense of Optimism in the AirDestination & Tourism
Better Times Not Far Away For Caribbean TourismDestination & Tourism
An extension of the closure order had been expected for a number of days, as recent polls show a vast majority of Canadians want the U.S. kept sealed as tight as possible.
Bill Blair, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, issued the following statement:
"The Government of Canada's top priority remains the health and safety of Canadians, and this extension will continue to protect people on both sides of the border while ensuring the flow of essential goods and services between our two countries."
Many experts feel another month-long closure order is all but certain in October, which would extend the matter beyond the Nov. 3 U.S. election.
The border closure pertains mostly to land crossings. It's legal to fly between the two countries, but air service is limited.
For more information on Canada, United States
For more Impacting Travel News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS