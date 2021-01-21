Biden Brings in Mandatory Quarantine for Visitors; Another Blow For Canadian Airlines
It's yet another blow for Canadian airlines that depend on cross-border traffic.
U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday signed an executive order that says all visitors to the U.S. will now need a negative COVID-19 test before they fly, and that they'll have to quarantine for an undetermined amount of time.
The quarantine requirement will almost certainly slow what's already a highly diminished market for Canadian airlines flying to U.S. destinations.
Biden apparently is giving U.S. authorities two weeks to decide how long the quarantine period should be. Some U.S. officials have argued for 14 days, while others feel seven days is enough. Either way, it's yet another obstacle for cross-border air traffic at a time wsayshen Canadian airlines are already suffering.
Reuters reports that Biden's order that, "to the extent feasible," air travellers must comply with applicable U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines concerning international travel “including recommended periods of self-quarantine.” It does not explain how it will be enforced.
The order also directs U.S. agencies to hold talks with Canada and Mexico “regarding public health protocols for land ports of entry” including implementing CDC guidelines, Reuters said.
Nearly all non-essential travel at U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico is already suspended through Feb. 21.
Under the new rules, all U.S.-bound passengers age 2 and over must get negative COVID-19 test results within three calendar days of travel.
The Biden order also could spell more trouble for the cruise industry. The Reuters report says the newly-inaugurated president "also wants new public health measures at U.S. sea ports. In October, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) let a no-sail order expire for cruise ships."
A committee of the U.S. House of Representatives said the White House had blocked the CDC from extending the pandemic-related no-sail order through mid-February.
