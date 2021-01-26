Bermuda Now Offering COVID Tests for Canadians
January 26, 2021
Recently announced COVID Testing in Bermuda will meet Canadian requirements for a PCR test, with results turnaround within 72 hours.
Since July of last year when Bermuda reopened its tourism industry, the island’s public health system has managed one of the most rigorous pandemic-era testing regimes in the world. All incoming travellers are tested when they arrive by air or sea, and automatically booked to be tested again on day 4, 8 and 14. Results are typically returned within 24 hours. Bermuda is in the top 10 globally for testing per capita.
Most Bermuda visitors returning to the United States, United Kingdom or Canada will have their outbound testing requirements met within the existing testing regime, which provides automated appointments for travellers and results via email.
“The world’s public health measures at the border have changed constantly during the coronavirus pandemic, but Bermuda’s gold standard testing system has remained consistent because it works,” said Bermuda’s Minister of Health, the Hon. Kim Wilson. “Prudent scientific analysis and rigorous testing have allowed a gradual recovery to our tourism industry, while keeping our country one of the safest places to shelter during this health crisis.”
An overwhelming 98 percent felt either “safe” or “very safe” in terms of COVID-19 during their visit to Bermuda, according to visitor exit surveys since July 2020. Similarly, 95 percent of exit-survey respondents felt the island’s protocols, including pre-travel, airport, and follow-up coronavirus tests, were “reasonable”.
“This is excellent news for Bermuda tourism, ensuring travellers looking to escape to someplace close and return home safely,” said Glenn Jones, Interim CEO at the Bermuda Tourism Authority. “The Government of Bermuda’s stellar pandemic management and rapid response to a constantly shifting landscape are putting Bermuda at the top of travellers’ consideration lists. And post-travel to Bermuda, visitors tell us they felt safe from the pandemic while here.”
