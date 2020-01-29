Last updated: 03:34 PM ET, Wed January 29 2020

Air Canada Suspends Flights to China

Impacting Travel Air Canada January 29, 2020

Air Canada Boeing 787
PHOTO: Air Canada Boeing 787. (photo via Jetlinerimages/iStock Unreleased)

Air Canada said today that following the Government of Canada's Advisory to avoid non-essential travel to mainland China it is temporarily suspending all direct flights to Beijing and Shanghai effective January 30, 2020 until February 29, 2020.

Air Canada's last flights departing Canada will operate today and the return flights will operate from Beijing and Shanghai tomorrow, January 30, 2020. Affected customers will be notified and offered options, including travel on other carriers where available, or a full refund. Air Canada regrets this situation and apologizes for the serious disruption to our customers' travel plans.

You May Also Like

Air Canada et le Cirque du Soleil Air Canada Partners with Cirque du Soleil Airlines & Airports

Air Canada Air Canada Rolls Out New Airbus 220 Airlines & Airports

People walking through an airport terminal. Air Canada Adds Extra Bag Fees for Basic Economy on... Airlines & Airports

Discover Central & Eastern Europe Travel Trends for 2020: Industry Figures Offer Their... Tour Operator

Flight attendant assisting passenger in Air Canada Healthy Meals in the Sky? Air Canada Ties for First Airlines & Airports

Air Canada will continue to monitor this evolving situation closely in consultation with the Public Health Agency of Canada, Transport Canada and Global Affairs and will adjust its schedule as appropriate.

Air Canada currently operates direct flights to Beijing and Shanghai from Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

For more information on Air Canada, China

For more Impacting Travel News

Seismograph, earthquake, travel

Earthquake Hits South of Cuba and NW of Jamaica

New Rules Coming for Canadian Visitors to Most Europe Countries

Cruise Lines Cancel Sailings in China Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

First Presumptive Positive Case of Coronavirus: Canada Updates Travel Advisory

Thomas Cook Agency Saved By Chinese Travel Giant

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS