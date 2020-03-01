ACTA Survey Says Clients Are Nervous About COVID-19
The COVID-19 worldwide health emergency continues to spread to more countries creating fear of travelling among consumers.
ACTA conducted a survey of members to find out more about what is happening in the marketplace due to the COVID-19 emergency.
The survey revealed that the virus is most definitely having an effect on the travel industry. The results show that consumers are concerned not just about Asia but in particular about cruising and about travel in general.
Clients already booked want to cancel, change or just reassurance
Of clients already booked for future travel, 56% of agents reported clients were looking for reassurance about whether to travel, while 27% reported clients wanted to cancel, and about 17% reported clients wanted to postpone, change date or destination.
Asia cruises and river cruises top cancellation requests
In terms of what trips clients are looking to cancel or change, Asia cruises and Asia river cruises topped the list, with Caribbean Cruises next and Europe bookings close behind, but there were a large number of requests to change or cancel the Caribbean and Mexico as well. Smaller numbers of requests to cancel or change were also received for U.S. destinations.
Future sales slower than normal for Asia cruises, cruises in general-- and Europe
When it comes to future booking patterns, 87% of travel agents said Asian cruises are slower than normal and 85% said Asian river cruises are slower than normal.
58% of agents reported Europe cruise sales are slower than normal and 47% reported Caribbean future cruise sales are slower than normal.
On the flip side, the majority of agents (over 50%) said that future bookings were normal for the Caribbean and Mexico, the U.S., Central & South America and Europe (non-cruise).
The survey had a total of 401 respondents from across Canada. About 57% of these agents work in storefronts; 21% are home based with host agencies; 11% are corporate travel; about 7% call centre and about 5% wholesaler.
ACTA will continue to monitor the situation.
