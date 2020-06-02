Xcaret Park and Hotel Xcaret Mexico to Re-Open June 15
Hotel & Resort Grupo Xcaret June 02, 2020
Grupo Xcaret has announced it will gradually resume operations starting June 15 with the reopening of Xcaret Park and Hotel Xcaret Mexico.
The company also disclosed its robust safety and hygiene protocols to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) and ensure the well-being of visitors, guests, employees and suppliers.
Grupo Xcaret’s protocols, named 360 Xafety and which include 1,300 specific actions, were developed in consultation with national and international organizations. Grupo Xcaret is a member of the Board of Affiliates of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) and has worked together with them to strengthen their recovery guidelines and recommendations. Grupo Xcaret is also part of the task force assembled by the Global Association for the Attractions Industry (IAAPA) to develop their reopening guidance document.
Some of the measures that Grupo Xcaret will carry out include:
- During the first phase of reopening, limiting to 50 percent the occupancy of Xcaret Park and Hotel Xcaret Mexico, as well as transportation services to allow space for social distancing.
- Encouraging credit card and online payments to reduce physical contact with ticket booth staff.
- Disinfecting the hotel’s guest rooms twice a day and high contact surfaces up to every 30 minutes with EPA approved broad spectrum and long-lasting residual effect products.
- Disinfecting luggage, handbags, and strollers of hotel and tours guests.
- Limiting capacity of restaurants to allow social distancing.
- Temporarily converting all self-service food stations to assisted buffet service
Both the hotel and parks have several certifications, such as the Cristal International Standards, an organization specializing in risk management and quality control, or the Distintivo H given by the Mexican Standardization and Certification Institute, which recognizes food and beverage establishments that comply with its hygiene standards. Hotel Xcaret Mexico is also part of the select 1 percent of worldwide hotels accredited with the AAA Five Diamonds.
Grupo Xcaret will gradually restart operations of the other parks and tours on Wednesday July 1st as it continues to closely monitor the evolution of SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) and follows government recommendations.
Safety is a priority at Grupo Xcaret, that is why all the cleaning and disinfecting products used at all Xcaret facilities are biodegradable, complying with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards and have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The complete protocols being implemented are available at: https://www.xcaret.com/en/sanity-protocols-grupo-xcaret/
