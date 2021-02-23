Velas Resorts Launches "Let's Be Thankful" Campaign for Healthcare Workers
Hotel & Resort Velas Resorts February 23, 2021
Mexico's Velas Resorts is showing appreciation for healthcare workers by rolling out a new "Let's Be Thankful" campaign. The goal for the promotion is to give at least 100 free all-inclusive stays to those who have fought tirelessly against the coronavirus pandemic.
The resort collection, with properties in Los Cabos, Riviera Maya, Riviera Nayarit, and Puerto Vallarta, will offer a special promotion to help individuals say thanks to members of the healthcare community just by booking a reservation. For every 5-night stay reserved by April 30th, Velas Resorts will put one night in the prize pot for stays for healthcare workers. Nights can also be donated directly to the pool and will be matched by Velas Resorts. The prize pot will be divided up into 3-night stays for healthcare heroes to receive a much-deserved all-inclusive vacation at Velas Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta.
Starting on Tuesday, March 2nd, individuals can enter their nominee in the social media contest by submitting a 1-minute video sharing why they deserve a stay in paradise. The contest ends April 30th and recipients are determined by the most video likes. Additionally, a panel of five of Velas Resorts' most frequent guests from the US and Mexico will choose three individuals from among the healthcare heroes to receive an upgrade to stay at the AAA Five Diamond Grand Velas of their choosing.
For more information, please visit https://100heroes.velasresorts.com The stay awardees must show verification of practice in the healthcare field. Restrictions apply. Individuals who book a five-night stay will also receive a additional night free on their next visit.
For more information on Velas Resorts, call 1-888-407-4869 or visit https://www.velasresorts.com.
For more information on Velas Resorts, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS