"Upgrade Your Office" with Royalton and Sunwing

August 13, 2020
Sunwing has partnered with Royalton Luxury Resorts to offer Canadians the ultimate opportunity to ‘Upgrade Your Office’ and trade in their living room for an ocean view.
“We know that right now many Canadians are missing travel,” commented Andrew Dawson, President of Tour Operations at Sunwing. “With many companies extending their work-from-home policies well into 2021, we believe a ‘workcation’ might be just what sun-seekers have been dreaming about. We want to give travellers the opportunity to work from a beautiful destination with world-class amenities and help redefine the idea of work-life balance. You’re still working – only now, you’re doing it from paradise.”
‘Upgrade Your Office’ packages are available from November 1, 2020 onwards for stays of 14, 21 or 28 nights at three of Royalton’s All-In Luxury™ resorts (Royalton Negril Resort and Spa, Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort and Spa and Royalton Splash Punta Cana Resort and Spa). Every package is all inclusive and comes with complimentary access to the resort business centre, All-In Connectivity™ including resort-wide Wi-Fi, portable power banks and complimentary 24-hour access to the Diamond Club™ Lounge and much more. After a busy day, workers can decompress with daily sunset yoga classes and network with other professionals during nightly happy hours.
Prices start at $2,375 per person for a 14-night stay (including taxes, round-trip flights and hotel transfers) travellers can enjoy an all inclusive vacation at Royalton Negril Resort and Spa, departing from Toronto on November 7, 2020, in a Luxury Junior Suite Oceanview. Those looking for a 21-night stay can enjoy an all inclusive vacation for $2,795 including taxes at Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort and Spa, departing from Toronto on November 6, 2020, in a Luxury Office Junior Suite. Those opting to head to paradise for 28 days can visit Royalton Splash Punta Cana Resort and Spa for just $2,295 including taxes, departing from Toronto on November 6, 2020, in a Luxury Office Room.
Customers can rest assured that their health and safety is accounted for during their workcation with the Safe with Sunwing commitment. From the moment they check-in at the airport, to their airport transfers, throughout their workcation and their journey home, the health and safety of customers and employees is Sunwing’s number one priority throughout the entire vacation experience. Royalton Luxury Resorts has also implemented new Safety-Assured Vacations protocols that include a 360 Clean Approach, physical distancing measures, advanced dining safety and more.
