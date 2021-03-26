Up To 50% Savings With Club Med's "Unbeatable" Sale
Club Med, the pioneer of the all-inclusive vacation, is extending its unbeatable presale, providing Canadians with countless holiday options to enjoy later in 2021 and in 2022. Set to open this December, guests can book a stay at Canada’s first and only all-inclusive mountain resort, Club Med Québec Charlevoix or revel in the adventure and relaxation of a phenomenal escape to international sun and ski destinations.Travellers can take advantage of these offers by booking before March 29, 2021.
Travel with peace of mind
For added assurance, Club Med’sFree Cancellation Policy offers guests a full refund should they need to cancel their stay (up to 31 days prior to departure) for travel on or prior to April 30, 2022. Additionally,Club Med’s Emergency Assistance Program provides all clients travelling before December 31, 2022 with coverage for emergency medical expenses during their stay, including those related to COVID-19.
Across resorts globally, Club Med has implemented reinforced health and hygiene protocols to ensure all travellers can enjoy a stay with complete peace of mind, through itsSafe Togetherprogram. These include protective face coverings for staff, hand sanitizer available throughout the resort, deep cleaning and frequent sanitizing of surfaces and facilities, social distancing, capped resort capacity, temperature checks on arrival and periodically during the stay, doctor or nursing staff available 24/7 in the resort.
Unbeatable prices at sought-after destinations
While now is not the time for Canadians to travel, it is the best time to book a future holiday with Club Med at the best rates guaranteed. Early bookers can receive up to 50 per cent off vacation packages when they choose from the following adventure and leisure options:
Discover new domestic destinations next winter
Club Med’s presale provides eager travellers with early access to book and plan an unforgettable ski vacation with the best rooms and at the best rate guaranteed.Book before March 29, 2021 and travel from December 3, 2021 to April 10, 2022.
Club Med Punta Cana, Dominican Republic: Located on the breath-taking island of Hispaniola, the all-inclusive Punta Cana resort welcomes couples and families alike for an unforgettable vacation. Children and families will be happy to enjoy Club Med CREACTIVE by Cirque du Soleil, an acrobatic and artistic playground, while adults can discover the Zen Oasis zone: an adults-only haven, ideal for relaxation.
Club Med Cancún, Mexico: With three white sand beaches next to the world’s second largest coral reef, this magnificent resort offers an extensive array of water and land sports, a variety of activities for families and kids of all ages and direct access to ancient Mayan wonders.
Additionally, explorers can take advantage of amazing savings packages at Club MedTurkoise, Caravelle, Buccaneer’s Creek, Sandpiper Bay, Ixtapa Pacific and Columbus Isle.
Make mountain memories
Thrill-seekers can book a 2022 ski getaway in the Alps now to secure the greatest savings. Club Med offers an all-inclusive stay for an unforgettable snow vacation. Save up to 30 per cent off, secure key dates including Christmas and New Year’s Eve and get the top choice of rooms when you book your spot before March 29 for travel between November 21, 2021 to May 8, 2022.
Choose from 15 resorts across the French, Italian and Swiss Alps including a cozy refuge high up in the Grandes Rousses mountains, at Club MedAlpe d’Huez or Les Arcs Panorama with its Cinq Mondes spa, heated indoor and outdoor pools, whirlpool bath, Turkish bath, fitness facilities and more.
