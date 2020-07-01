TravelPulse Canada Mexico Hotel Webinar: Safety Protocols in Place
Hotel & Resort Mexico Tourism Board Jim Byers July 01, 2020
Mexico hotels have taken strong measures to make sure their properties are safe for visitors. And Air Canada Vacations is making sure Canadians get there and back safely.
TravelPulse Canada Editor-in-Chief John Kirk and Jane Custer of TravelPulse in the U.S. took part in a panel discussion on Tuesday with a pair of top Mexico hotel executives, and with the head of Air Canada Vacations. The program was called “Mexico Hotels – Above and Beyond the New Normal.”
Luis Barrios, Chairman of the Mexico Hotel Chains Association and Chairman and CEO of Hoteles City Express, said Mexico hotels have consolidated the best practices around the world to reduce risk for travellers.
Ninety per cent of the hotels in his group are certified as safe and healthy and the rest will be certified in the next couple days, he said.
Canadians have a long-standing love affair with his country, and Barrios said Mexico’s “arms are open to receive these markets, and be sure we will do our best to have the best and the state-of-the art standards to reduce the risk of contagion from COVID-19.”
Gonzalo Del Peon, President of AMResorts, said consumers could be confused by so many types of hotel safety and health protocols, so his hotels are working closely with the World Travel and Tourism Council and using their safety standards and their “Safe Travels” stamp so customers know what they’re getting.
He showed a video that explained how hotels in Mexico are offering the same warm welcome they’ve become famous for, but also with “the most recognized global standards.”
Hotel chains in Mexico are “always putting the safety, health and security of travellers and the hospitality workforce first, and at the core of these protocols” with “enhanced cleanliness and best hygiene practices.”
Mexico is famous for its amazing beaches, fabulous food, historical sights, its amazing biodiversity and its friendly people.
Air Canada Vacations’ Managing Director Nino Montagnese said Air Canada’s Clean Care + program makes for a safe, clean travel experience in the air, and that ACV has put in new protocols for passengers upon their arrival in the destination.
“We welcome you at the airport. Everyone is wearing a mask because they’ve worn it on the flight. They arrive and they’re met with our ground transportation. They’re checked in, socially distanced. Before getting on the bus they’re given hand sanitizer, and for the safety of our customers, if the bus holds 40 people we are going to carry 20 on that transfer.
“We’re very pleased with the protocols that have been put in place by our hotel partners,” he said. “All the protocols have been put in place for the customers to feel secure and safe.”
Montagnese said Air Canada is flying to Cancun from Montreal on Saturdays and to Cancun from Toronto on Sundays and Fridays. They also fly to Mexico City from Toronto on Saturdays.
ACV will have 76 hotels available in Mexico in July, he said.
“We definitely should feel that sense of safety, which is one of the core values at Air Canada Vacations and at Air Canada,” he told webinar watchers.
“Mexico is a key destination for Canadians,” he said. “We love going to Mexico. There’s just tons to see and do there.”
Montagnese said it’s important for the trade to understand that so they can sell the destination more easily. Flights are going at a good capacity, he said, but some trade partners seem hesitant about booking.
“They’re unsure if they should be booking their customers. But there are customers who want to travel. We’ve just seen all the health and safety protocols that have been put in place, not only from our local airports here in Canada but right through to the destination.”
Montagnese said ACV’s Care Flex Plus allows for reduced deposits ($100 per person instead of $250) and allows a customer to cancel with a full refund up to 25 days prior to departure. That package has been extended to September 7, 2020.
“If a customer is feeling hesitant right now about booking, this package should give you the tools you need to make them feel good about booking,” he said to agents on the webinar.
Capacity will be greatly reduced this winter, so Montagnese said it’s a great time to book and nail down that winter getaway.
He also said Air Canada Vacations has special agent rates and that they’re encouraging ACV partners to fly and experience the product.
