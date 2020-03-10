Travel Pulse on Scene: The Andaz Maui
March 09, 2020
For those who are unaware, the Hawaiian archipelago is made up of four main islands: The Big Island (Hawaii), O'ahu, Maui, and Kauai. Many, however, would argue that Maui is the most beautiful of them all for it is an island that offers both the dramatic landscapes of Kauai and the urban life of O'ahu.
At the invitation of the Hyatt hotel group, our content director ventured to Hawaii to explore different sectors of the island of Maui - the second largest in the archipelago - and over the duration of our stay was able to experience different accommodation options offered by the Hyatt hotel group.
Wailea: where luxury hotels are aplenty
Located about 45 minutes from Ka'anapali, Wailea is a popular tourist area on the west side of the island that is very popular with families. Known for its chic boutique hotels, large luxury resorts, upscale shopping, and world-renowned restaurants, Wailea is said to be the "Beverly Hills" of Maui.
Perfect for couples who wish to highlight a special occasion, this area of Maui is ideal for anyone looking for an experience that combines spectacular views, magnificent beaches, romantic atmosphere and ‘zenitude’. It is here, precisely because of its exceptional location and proximity to The Shops at Wailea (a chic shopping center), that the Hyatt brand chose to establish its very first Andaz Resort in 2014: the Andaz Maui at Wailea.
"The opening of the Andaz Maui was a kind of test," said Andrew Sustrino, Director of Communications for the hotel, “…it was the very first Andaz Resort. The Andaz brand has a lot of personality; it was born in London and was originally intended to be established in cities that had just as much personality. The concept was to design hotels that reflect where we are while offering hyper-personalized experiences where every detail is thought to reflect the local culture. Wailea, in Maui, is an exceptional site that fits perfectly with the brand, and that is why Hyatt chose to open their very first Andaz Resort here."
The hotel's opening was so successful that barely two years later it won the prestigious title of ‘Best Hotel in Hawaii’ by Condé Nast. Thanks to the success of this luxurious, chic, modern design, Hawaiian boutique hotel, the brand continued to open similar properties in Mayakoba, Mexico, Papagayo, Costa Rica, Scottsdale, Arizona and coming in 2021, Palm Springs, California.
The hotel complex, which has just celebrated its sixth anniversary, boasts 301 beautifully designed rooms with ocean view balconies. Last week during our visit, we learned that 19 new "villas" were currently under construction and soon they will become part of the Andaz Maui at Wailea accommodation portfolio. This is the first phase of expansion since the opening of the property, which has been almost always fully booked since its opening in 2014.
"The demand for the villas was so high that we are currently building 19 more," says Sutrisno. “…the trend is towards multi-generational travel: couples who travel with their parents, a couple of friends or large families. Two- to four-bedroom villas are in high demand: they offer full kitchens, indoor and outdoor dining areas, and all the amenities of a residential condo, on-site. Our villas are often booked a year in advance, so the demand was really there..."
This observation echos what the Ka'napali residences team (the most recent Hyatt portfolio vacation rentals project) told us earlier in the week while in Maui: "the trend is towards multi-generational travel and vacation residences have never been so popular."
With a setting as enchanting as the Andaz Maui, we completely understand the appeal! The 2.5 km promenade which borders Wailea Beach offers spectacular views of the ocean, the famous wind turbines of the mountains of West Maui, and views of the island of Molokai. The location and the hotel itself are both spectacular, offering cascading pools from which you can admire the view along with a private beach and many activities including water sports, yoga and pilates at sunset, tailoring workshops of flower necklaces and Hawaiian art. Further, Chef Morimoto, a popular chef on the island, opened his signature restaurant at the hotel in 2014 and the excellent Ka'naa Kitchen serves market cuisine that honors local products and producers. There is no doubt that the Andaz Maui is an exceptional hotel where every detail has been carefully considered.
