Top 4 Experiences in Mexico for Engaged Couples
Hotel & Resort La Coleccion Resorts by Fiesta Americana December 21, 2020
While 2020 has brought abrupt cancelations of many important events and celebrations, the new year brings fresh opportunities to make those dreams a reality, especially for engaged couples. Like many recent events, weddings have transitioned into more intimate, private ceremonies with a smaller number of guests and formats that allow for distance among them – also known as micro weddings. With numerous romantic settings across Mexico and the Caribbean, La Coleccion Resorts presents numerous curated experiences for couples to finally say “I Do.” The following presents options from coast to coast:
Terrace Takeover in Los Cabos - Located in the picturesque destination of Los Cabos, Grand Fiesta Americana Los Cabos All Inclusive Golf & Spa has reimagined its Imperial Suite to allow couples to celebrate their love in a lavish, yet tranquil setting in the fresh air. The beautifully designed oceanfront residence can accommodate up to 120 guests on its expansive terrace, which also has a private swimming pool and stunning fire pit, and an open and oversized living and dining area. In the master suite, couples can enjoy unparalleled views the scenic desert-by-the sea, as they comfortably prepare for that special moment. The grandiose bathroom features a secluded outdoor shower and Jacuzzi, and a second bedroom allows for total convenience.
Luxury and Privacy as Main Guests - Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun is, without question, the most exclusive experience in the destination and what better location to celebrate an intimate ceremony than the property’s Sol and Luna Presidential Suites. As an extension of the resort’s all-inclusive luxury concept, the Suites offer an inspiring view of both the sea and the lagoon, with elegant living rooms, a cocktail bar, spacious dining space and an outside private terrace where intimate wedding ceremonies or welcome parties can take place. With a maximum capacity of 30 guests, Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun leaves no detail behind in this controlled and luxurious setting.
Something Blue in Puerto Vallarta - Boasting uninterrupted views of Puerto Vallarta’s deep blue ocean, Grand Fiesta Americana Puerto Vallarta’s Presidential Suite is the perfect venue for couples looking for their something blue. Located on the 14th floor, the Suite offers ample space to host up to 40 guests with total exclusivity and luxury. Couples also appreciate the terrace’s see-through balconies that allow for a safe, beautiful and seamless backdrop.
Relaxed Ceremony in Cancun - Fiesta Americana Condesa Cancun All Inclusive’s Presidential Suite offers couples and their 30 guests with the ultimate private ceremony rooted in relaxation. These three-bedroom suites are home to spacious spaces for the couple to get ready and a generous terrace with loungers and a Jacuzzi. As a bonus, this Suite has its own private Spa room where couples can relax before or after their intimate celebration.
All wedding experiences within La Coleccion Resorts are carefully coordinated by Wedding Experts, accredited by The Association of Bridal Consultants, who are attentive to every detail and set the stage for an unforgettable event. By proudly limiting their capacity to one wedding a day, La Coleccion Resorts’ wedding experts ensure that each couple will be hosted by a dedicated team of specialists. For couples looking for the ultimate private wedding escape, La Coleccion Weddings offers three main wedding packages to help them plan their perfect big day: Serenata, Beso and Abrazo. For more information, visit https://www.lacoleccionresorts.com/weddings.
