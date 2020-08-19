Thorough Health and Safety Protocols From The Excellence Collection
Hotel & Resort The Excellence Collection Jim Byers August 19, 2020
Health and safety are first and foremost on the minds of hotel guests these days, and The Excellence Collection has visitors more than covered.
The hotel chain, which operates some of the best resorts in the Caribbean and Mexico, has strict guidelines and protocols in place to make sure guests are safe from the beginning of their trip to the final goodbye.
Agents Seeing the Many Benefits of Working From HomeHost Agency & Consortia
The hotel group has a series of guidelines in place that cover general interaction with staff, the arrival/front desk, public areas, in-suite protocols, the spa, activities/entertainment and strict rules for food and beverage areas.
Here’s a look at some of the details.
GENERAL GUIDELINES (involves all staff and resort/hotel areas)
- Six feet/1.5 meter distancing. Avoidance of physical contact among staff and between staff and guests.
- No shareduse objects; always new or disinfected.
- Safe interaction between guests and staff; use of plastic screens, PPE and distancing measures
- No paper forms, brochures, receipts, etc...
ARRIVAL/FRONT DESK
- Luggage sanitation upon arrival
- The Excellence Collection app for a paperless stay, with digital menus, dining hours, entertainment schedules and more
- Brief welcome and information explanation
- Onetime shoe sanitizer upon entrance to property
PUBLIC AREAS
- Constant sanitizing of floors, furniture, hightouch surfaces throughout the day
- Floor markings to help guests identify proper distancing recommendations
- Touchless soap/gel dispensers available throughout the property
- Pools, air conditioner vents, etc...that comply with top international standards for safety and hygiene
- Safety cones to indicate areas or objects to be sanitized after being used
- Additional separation to guarantee physical distancing in the pool area, beach lounges, lobby and other areas
IN SUITE
- Housekeeping and all insuite staff have additional PPE
- Thorough, medicalgrade disinfection of suite and all its components after departure of every guest
- Daily cleaning, including deep sanitizing of all surfaces and amenities with hospitalgrade products
- Deep cleansing and sanitizing of all bed linen daily, and pillows/mattress sanitizing before every new guest
- No other staff member enters suites after cleaning/sanitizing is performed
- Turndown service provided only at guest’s request
SPA
- Additional PPE, including full face mask, gloves and shield for staff performing certain treatments
- Increased protocols for cleaning and sanitizing of all areas and equipment
- Reduced capacity and schedules for treatments, hydrotherapy circuits, and the like
- All treatments have a longer duration to include the new health and safety protocols. Disinfectant of treatment rooms takes place after every use.
FOOD AND BEVERAGE
- Reduced capacities and increased distancing between seats, tables at every outlet
- Additional staff PPE and protocols for room service deliveries
- Traditional buffet concepts have been replaced by assisted buffet service, with further safety and aid by their staff
- Safe distance for interaction with waiters, hostesses and the like
- Physical barriers to avoid potential contamination of food and drinks while they are prepared or served
- All tablecloths changed for every service, while cutlery and accessories are served after a guest’s arrival
ACTIVITIES AND ENTERAINMENT
- Increased social distancing
- Limited number of participating guests
- Only outdoor activities in wellventilated areas
- Modified selection of activities and performances, friendlier with the new normality.
For more information on The Excellence Collection
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS