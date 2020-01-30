The Excellence Collection; Where Extraordinary Moments Are Made To Keep
Welcome to The Excellence Collection, where “All-Inclusive Luxury” is more than a label and excellence is more than a goal. With seven hotels scattered throughout the Caribbean's most exquisite spots, The Excellence Collection offers multiple environments where luxury and tranquility are at the main core of the experience. From adults-only all-inclusive luxury resorts to tranquil boutique all-inclusive hotels for couples only, to luxury resort suitable for the whole family, a stay at one of the three Excellence Collection brands is sure to appeal to all guests individual preferences.
The Excellence Collection has three product lines including the Excellence Resorts, a luxury all-inclusive for adults only; Beloved Hotels, all-inclusive boutique properties for couples-only; and the contemporary Finest Resorts with all-inclusive amenities for adults and for families.
OVERVIEW OF THE EXCELLENCE COLLECTION RESORTS BY DESTINATION
Mexico:
Located among the stunning white powder sands and turquoise waters of Playa Mujeres, Mexico, Finest Playa Mujeres welcomes and accommodates guests of all ages. The hotel itself features 450 finely appointed guest suites, 11 all-inclusive international dining options, 10 swimming pools, a state-of-the-art fitness center, 17,000 sq ft of dynamic space ranging from intimate boardrooms to larger indoor and outdoor reception areas perfect for weddings, full concierge services, and ONE Spa among other high-end amenities.
For those who have a taste for luxury, romance, and relaxation, the Excellence Riviera Cancun resort and spa is where you belong. With 6 pools winding through the grounds, 10 international restaurants and 11 bars, plus such amenities as an expansive swim-in spa, a 1,900 sq ft state-of-the-art fitness center, a full-service world-class Miilé Spa, and a range of activity offerings on land and on sea, there is plenty to keep you both entertained and relaxed all at the same time. Located just 15 minutes away from Cancun’s airport, the Excellence Riviera Cancun is an awarded resort the offers spacious lavish rooms and suites, many with an expansive rooftop terrace complete with private Plunge Pool (heated in winter).
Situated just 25 minutes north of Cancun, Excellence Playa Mujeres is an adults-only resort with 459 guest rooms, all of which are suites. The hotel’s property is set in a virgin oasis on Mexico’s mainland sheltered by Isla Mujeres and features 7 swimming pools, a powdery white sand beach, a community that boasts an inland marina, a spectacular Greg Norman signature golf course, a full-service, world-class Miilé Spa, a State-of-the-art meeting facilities, a full-service business center, a full-service beauty salon, a shopping galleria, and a list of off land program offerings including scuba diving, deep-sea fishing, and private yacht excursions.
Beloved Playa Mujeres is The Excellence Collection’s 5-star, adults-only, boutique all-inclusive hotel located in Playa Mujeres. Situated on a peninsula, this boutique-style hotel offers deluxe accommodations in a tranquil Caribbean setting. With a total of 109 suites, 4 restaurants complemented with 6 bars and 1 lounge, 3 swimming pools, 4 outdoor jacuzzis, a powdery white sand beach, a 35,000 square-foot spa, a marina, a fitness center and access to the Playa Mujeres Golf course, there is no question that whatever your pleasure, Beloved Playa Mujeres Mexico sets the stage for an unforgettable Caribbean experience.
Dominican Republic:
At the newly renovated Excellence Punta Cana, guests can enjoy the properties secluded environment without feeling isolated. Situated on a beautiful Caribbean beach, this adults-only, all-suite hotel is nestled against a palm grove on the east coast of the Dominican Republic. Located only 35 minutes from the Punta Cana International Airport and 75 minutes from La Romana International Airport, Excellence Punta Cana boasts 461 guest rooms ranging from Junior mountain or garden view suits to Imperial ocean view suits. Further, 4 winding pools, 11 restaurants offering a range of global cuisine, and 12 bars can also be found on the property along with a world-class spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center and an exceptional range of activities and services.
Also situated on the east coast of the Dominican Republic, Excellence El Carmen is The Excellence Collection’s contemporary designed hotel. This all-suite, adult-only hotel features an astonishing 23 pools that wind through the hotel grounds, 12 restaurants in a range of global cuisine, 16 bars, a world-class spa that features an Aqua Wellness Hydrotherapy Circuit, a state-of-the-art fitness center, 4,800 sq ft of dedicated indoor meeting and event space, a Grand Ballroom that features 2,700 sq ft of flexible area that may be subdivided in three separate spaces, 10,000 sq ft of oceanfront terraces, a beautiful white sand beach, and an exceptional range of activities and services including introductory scuba lessons, bocce, aerobics & water aerobics, yoga, Spanish lessons, dancing lessons, cooking lessons, theme nights, beach volleyball, beach football, tennis, paddle tennis, table tennis, bicycles, darts, board games, archery, air rifle shooting, and billiards.
Jamaica:
Last but not least, Excellence Oyster Bay is a beautiful waterfront Victorian-style, adults-only property located on a private peninsula in a tranquil area of Montego Bay, just 30 minutes away from the international airport. Guests can enjoy breathtaking views of turquoise waters and mangrove lagoons from oceanfront beach-houses with expansive living spaces, and panoramic ocean-view suites. The hotel offers 315 suites ranging from ‘Run Of The House’ Junior Suits to Imperial Suite featuring rooftop terrace and plunge pool. Further, guest of the hotel can enjoy 2 miles of secluded and pristine beaches. Additionally, a variety of international restaurants and bars are also at guests' disposal, as well as a world-class spa, a state-of-the-art fitness center and an exceptional range of activities and services. Excellence Oyster Bay sets a new standard in the all-inclusive luxury world with a unique idyllic setting in Jamaica’s premier vacation destination.
