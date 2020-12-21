The Bahia Principe Grand El Portillo Reopens in Dominican Republic
Hotel & Resort Bahia Principe Hotels and Resorts December 21, 2020
The Bahia Principe Grand El Portillo has reopened as of December 18 in the Dominican Republic.
With an investment of USD $10 million, the expansive seaside resort has undergone a tremendous transformation. Committed to reactivating tourism and helping the local community in Samaná, Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts looks forward to welcoming guests at this renewed destination during the holiday season and beyond.
“We’re pleased to bring this beloved property, Bahia Principe Grand El Portillo, back to life now with a fresh and serene new look that reflects the crystal blue waters that surround it,” explains Isabel Piñero, Vice president of marketing & communications at de Grupo Piñero.
“The property, which celebrates its 20-year anniversary next year, was not on the roster to undergo extensive updates, but after experiencing a fire on-site while closed and evaluating its value in the region as well as for the local community, we decided to make this substantial investment and bring it back for all to experience and enjoy.” The company has a total of four resorts in Samaná, a beautiful peninsula located on the northern region of the Dominican Republic best known for its lush greenery and postcard perfect beaches.
Located in one of the most privileged enclaves of the Samaná peninsula and next to a picturesque and emblematic town of the country, Las Terrenas, the reconceptualization of Bahia Principe Grand El Portillo takes the sea as its inspiration with a new design that reflect it in different ways. The renovation concept, "Mirror of the Sea," can be seen through the colors, textures, and lighting, all of which mimic the surrounding marine environment. The entire complex itself takes the shape of charming coastal town, with characteristic architecture such as a central square that serves as the heart of the resort locale.
Bahia Principe Grand El Portillo’s gastronomy offering is just as alluring as its design, offering six restaurants that present cuisine from the seven seas. The Gourmet La Terriene features exquisite French cuisine in an elegant ambiance, an ode to the French colony that came upon the same shores over 70 years ago. The main buffet restaurant, El Limón, offers a colonial-tropical environment with an abundance of options in an easy format for guests of all ages. Additional options include: the lively Fish Bar, offering the freshest catch in a casual, yet beautifully designed space such as La Pecera, or fish tank, a private area for up to 20 people; the Greek, showcasing a Peloponnese menu and colors that bring the best from land and sea; and the Sports Bar, an adult playground to enjoy games both on screen and in person, as well as live music.
Additional amenities for guests are two swimming pools that enjoy views of the ocean beyond and perfectly designed with water beds and wet bars, a wellness spa with soothing ocean-enthused treatments, a fun children’s water park, a theater for conventions and events, as well as endless activities for guests of all ages.
Guests will also be privy to Bahia Principe’s new digitized features across several areas such a pre-check in, monitoring at the Kids Club, reservations for activities, restaurant reservations, express check-out, and more. In addition to enhancing and streamlining these processes, these new innovations to the vacation experience also contribute to safe distancing by minimize unnecessary personal interactions. This, paired with Bahia Principe’s extensive safety and sanitation protocols, assure peace of mind for an ideal vacation at the resort.
