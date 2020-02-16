Temptation Summer Fest 2020 Will Get You Hot And Bothered
Hotel & Resort Temptation Cancun Resort Soheila Hakimi February 15, 2020
We may only be halfway through winter but Temptation Cancun Resort is getting us all hot and bothered for another year full of sexy tan lines, hot bodies and legendary parties with the announcement of Temptation Summer Fest 2020.
Back and better than ever, Temptation Summer Fest brings four times the fun with four jam-packed weekends full of awesome entertainment in their adults-only playground. From legendary DJ’s to off- the-chart foam parties, partying at Temptation Summer Fest is the only place you’ll want to be this summer.
Fraternity Weekend - June 5 - 6, 2020
Gather your ‘Frat Pack’ and join in on a classic college experience - a Fraternity Party! Let go of your inhibitions and party with like-minded people for a life-changing experience that will have you coming back year after year. Discover where frat parties got their reputation with this epic weekend long party at Temptation Cancun Resort.
Guest DJ for this event is DJ B. O. B. (Bob Lazar), a popular DJ born and raised in Philadelphia with more than 20 years in the music industry. Bob learned how to mix all genres of music and mixes his beats in a clever way, reading his audience to give them just what they want. His passion and cutting-edge music style is guarenteed to keep the party going and keep you on the dance floor!
LEDS Get Wet Weekend - June 12 - 13, 2020
What happens at Temptation Summer Fest stays at Temptation Summer Fest, and after this sinful weekend of partying, you will be happy it does. Enjoy wet and wild activities by day followed by LED fuel light parties by night. Topped with a weekend full of sexy, hot bodies and non-stop fun, two days at Temptation will have you discovering desires you’ve never had before!
Temptationland Weekend - June 19- 20, 2020
Join in on a weekend filled with temptation in an adults-only playground. Temptationland Weekend is all about adrenaline and showcasing all-new exciting activities for adventurers who love a rush! Trust me when I say it's a party you won't want to resist!
Carnival Weekend - June 26 - 27. 2020
A party to end all parties, Carnival Weekend is Temptation Summer Fest's biggest closing pool party yet with hot bodies covered in Carnival beads dancing poolside to music from guest DJ Illest Rich. Join us as we celebrate Carnival Weekend at Temptation Cancun Resort, a ticketed celebration to the greatest show on earth, where you’ll be reminded what it feels like to be alive.
Guest DJ for this event is DJ Illest Rich, an internationally acclaimed AVN Awards DJ/Music Producer who has turned tables for a never-ending list of A-list celebrities. Temptation Cancun Resort welcomes you to find freedom in his music as he hosts this year's Carnival Weekend.
For more information of Temptation Cancun Resort’s Temptation Summer Fest 2020 please visit https://temptation-summer-fest.com/
For more information on Temptation Cancun Resort, Cancun, Mexico
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Soheila Hakimi
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS