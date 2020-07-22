Temptation Cancun Offering Rates for Agent + Guest
Hotel & Resort Temptation Cancun Resort July 22, 2020
Temptation Cancun Resort, the all-inclusive, adults-only resort in the Mexican Caribbean, is taking it up a notch by offering exclusive rates for travel agents to visit the property with a guest.
The agents-only rates are:
- $99 USD per person/per night (single occupancy)
- $69 USD per person/per night (double occupancy)
With these prices, agents interested in selling the topless-optional resort can take advantage of this opportunity to experience ‘The Playground for Grown-ups’ firsthand, while returning agents can rediscover the fun and learn about the property’s new enhanced sanitation protocols, new pool parties and theme nights.
This enticing offer is valid until Dec. 20, 2020. All agents are required to have their ID on-hand at time of booking and check-in. The maximum length per stay is seven nights. To accommodate agents in the best room available, the room category will be assigned prior to arrival. However, offer is subject to availability and hotel confirmation. For more information or booking details, email reservog@original-group.com or temptation@original-group.com.
Agents are also invited to take part in a special webinar:
Selling the Temptation & Desire Experience in This New Era, Mexico & Beyond” on Wednesday, July 29, at 2 pm. EST. During which, agents will hear all about Original Group’s new Sexy & Sanitized protocols, which clientele they should be targeting and how agents are earning the most competitive rewards in the market. One lucky attendee will win a 4-night stay for two at Temptation Cancun Resort. Winner will be chosen at random and announced live during the webinar. If you would like to share with your readers, here is the webinar’s registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_INt0Xc2fTh6d9jMvZzcoVQ
