St. James's Club Morgan Bay: A Saint Lucia Delight from Elite Island Resorts
January 28, 2020
St. James’s Club Morgan Bay, one of Saint Lucia’s largest and most popular beachfront resorts, delivers a truly unforgettable island experience. And now it’s better than ever.
From romantic spa treatments to wild water sports and festive weekly beach parties on the shores of the warm Caribbean Sea, St. James’s Club Morgan Bay captures the very best of Saint Lucia’s adventuresome island vibe.
The resort recently completed an exciting array of vacation-enhancing upgrades just in time for winter season:
The fully renovated and redesigned lobby and welcome area provides a wonderfully warm and stylish sense of arrival. Also, the brand new, indoor, fully air-conditioned Jacaranda Lounge is a new resort hot spot featuring upscale décor, beautiful bar, music, seating, and your favourite island-inspired cocktails.
The new Sunset Bar & Entertainment Area is the perfect place to enjoy live music, dance the night away, or relax and enjoy a perfect Caribbean evening with friends and family.
Meanwhile, the new Sandpit BBQ & Bar serving up delicious barbecued ribs, smoked brisket, chicken, and other sweet and savoury smokehouse delights. Perfect for a breezy day on the beach with an ice cold beer.
These enhancements, along with the resort’s extensive water sports and activities programs, make St. James’s Club Morgan Bay, St. Lucia the perfect all-inclusive getaway for couples, friends, and families.
St. James’s Club, Morgan Bay resort is a vibrant, colourful and laid-back all-Inclusive resort that’s just minutes from Rodney Bay Marina. From gorgeous beaches to lush tropical rainforests, romance and a hint of adventure await in this idyllic vacation destination for families, couples, friends and weddings.
Guests can enjoy a wide array of watersports activities, such as Hobie Cat sailing, kayaking, paddle boarding, swimming, water skiing and towables. On land, get fit playing tennis, working out in the fully air-conditioned fitness center, or with one of the resort’s many fitness classes.
Great dining, terrific tours and excursions, and one of the Caribbean’s best weekly beach parties make St. James’s Club Morgan Bay, Saint Lucia the resort for week-long fun and plenty of share-worthy memories.
Choose from a wide variety of terrific accommodations, from beachfront rooms to ocean view suites, and family suites.
You’ll also find a wide array of dining options.
The Palms: Caribbean architecture and a tropical garden setting serve up bountiful buffets with international flair.
Bambou: Open air restaurant offering a casual breakfast & lunch menu and an Asian-Caribbean Fusion dinner menu.
Morgan’s Pier: Laidback seaside dining featuring fresh seafood, grilled favorites – and amazing views.
Le Jardin: Sophisticated cuisine with a French Creole flair in air-conditioned comfort (surcharge of $35 US per person)
Plum Tree Grill: Enjoy lunch or a small bite without leaving the pool. Offering grilled items, snacks and delicious drinks.
Tree Tops Pizza & Pasta Restaurant: Fresh, made to order pizza and pastas.resh to order pizza and pastas.
