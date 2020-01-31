Save On Luxury All-Inclusive Travel With Paradisus Playa del Carmen
In case you needed more reasons to book a vacation to Mexico, Meliá Hotels International is now offering great savings for those who book a stay at one of their Paradisus Playa del Carmen properties.
Paradisus Resorts, Meliá Hotels International’s ultra-all-inclusive luxury brand of resorts, has two properties currently in Playa Del Carmen: Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Perla (adults-only), Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Esmeralda (for everyone). Both hotels have been acknowledged for their unique product and service standards including being the best Eco / Green Luxury Hotel on the continent.
Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Perla, Melia’s luxurious adults-only resort is located in the heart of the Riviera Maya, 45 minutes from Cancun International Airport, and offers guests total relaxation by the beach along with a wide range of dining options including Mexican, Mediterranean, Asian, and Italian-Argentinean. In addition to the 8 bars and 14 restaurants, guests can find on the property, the hotel also has an exclusive YHI Spa and Health Club that offers an extraordinary choice of treatments aimed to invigorate your entire body and fill you with energy. Studio classes and state-of-the-art fitness equipment can also be found at YHI Spa and Health Club for those guests interested in staying active while on vacation. Further, the hotel is located on prime beachfront near the second-largest coral reef formation in the world. From the beach, guests will experience outstanding views of Cozumel Island while also being just steps away from Playa Del Carmen’s 5th Avenue. The hotel itself has 394 elegantly designed suites, including 120 Royal Service Luxury Junior Suites, 2 Royal Service Presidential Suites, 128 Luxury Junior Suites, 72 One Bedroom Suites, and 72 One Bedroom Master Suites. The hotel has a total of 60 swim-up suites in a variety of ranges. Guests of the hotel can also enjoy access to the most impressive golf courses in the area as well as tennis courts (on property), life-enriching experiences such as tango dancing classes, sushi making, and sensorial experiences. Private butler service is also available for guests looking to upgrade to the hotels’ ‘Royal Service’ offerings.
Melia’s recently awarded Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Esmeralda, is one of Melia’s best all-inclusive luxury hotels for families. This superior luxury resort on the Riviera Maya combines spectacular Caribbean landscape with first-class facilities and services such as the Family Concierge, access to YHI Spa, and a giant waterpark with 3 pools, 5 slides, and giant water buckets guaranteed to excite the whole family. In addition to what’s available on property, wonderful one-day excursions are also available to guests including a day trip to Mexico’s iconic Mayan pyramids. When it comes to dining, Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Esmeralda offers exquisite cuisine for all taste levels with 22 restaurants and bars to choose from, 5 of which have won the Wine Spectator award for excellence. A full program of activities, sports, excursions and much more awaits families including a Kids Zone where kids can come together to play sports, participate in activities, workshops and take advantage of the hotel's games room equipped with board games and video games. Luxurious Family Suites outfitted with special amenities for children like bathrobes and slippers, turndown service with milk and cookies, personalized mini-bar with drinks and snacks for children, and an aromatherapy menu for children, are also available along with a private swimming pool and beach area with concierge service.
An outstanding promotion currently being offered at Paradisus Playa del Carmen Resorts is:
‘Up To $1500 Resort Credit’ applicable to bookings of more than 4 nights. A $550 USD Resort Credit is applicable when booking 4-6 nights. Resort credit can be used towards room upgrades at the time of check-in, YHI spa treatments, premium wine list, food and beverage, Bali Bed reservations, private dinners, car rentals, excursions, golfing, and at the resort’s gift shop. Resort Credit has no cash value and cannot be reimbursed. Blackout dates and other restrictions may apply. In order to receive this deal guests must book either Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Esmeralda or Paradisus Playa del Carmen La Perla now and travel between now and December 22, 2020.
