Sandals Names Omar Josephs, New Senior Manager, Groups and Events
Hotel & Resort October 23, 2020
Maureen Barnes-Smith, Director of Sales & Marketing, Unique Vacations Canada is pleased to announce the expanded role and responsibilities of a key member of her Canadian sales team for Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts. Effective immediately, Omar Josephs will assume the additional portfolio of groups in the Canadian market and the position of Senior Manager, Groups and Events.
No stranger to the Canadian travel industry, Omar has been with Unique Vacations Canada since 2003. He has held a variety of increasingly responsible positions moving from a regional business development manager in Ontario to National Manager, Industry Relations before his most recent role as Senior Manager, Events, managing both intimate and large-scale Sandals events for travel advisors across North America and the Caribbean.
In his new position, Omar will now also work closely with Canadian trade partners to grow their group business with Sandals Resorts and Beaches Resorts – including social, corporate and wedding groups, which begin at just five rooms for a minimum of three nights.
“Omar is an invaluable member of our team in Canada and has excelled at every position he has held over the years. His drive and determination to succeed with the groups market will undoubtedly translate into much success for our Canadian tour operator and travel advisor partners as well.” said Barnes-Smith.
Canadian trade partners with any group queries can contact Omar Josephs as follows: Tel: 1-800-545-8283 ext. 4955
