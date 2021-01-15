Sandals & Beaches Resorts to Offer Free COVID Tests for Guests
January 15, 2021
Sandals Resorts has issued a statement saying they are now offering complimentary PCR COVID 19 testing through March 31st, 2021 at their resorts. The move is in response to the recently announced prerequisites for international travellers to submit a negative test for entry to Canada.
Once at the resort, the Sandals team will assist guests without difficulty in making all arrangements necessary to schedule an onsite COVID-19 test at the resort. This will be done at least 72 hours before departure, and test results will be available within 24 hours. Tests will be conducted by approved and practiced medical professionals with the maximum convenience in mind and minimal distraction to the guests’ overall vacation experience.
In the unfortunate event that a guest should test positive for COVID-19, prior to departure, guests can rest assured Sandals is ready to offer onsite support in line with all CDC and WHO best practices.
Sandals also has guests covered through the Travel Protection Insurance that Sandals has purchased on their behalf. This plan protects guests in situations such as these and affords coverage for up to a 14 night stay at no cost to them. For more information visit: https://www.sandals.com/travel-insurance-offer/ Additional benefits as part of this plan include coverage of medical expenses and maximum benefits of up to US$100,000 per person
"Through our Sandals Resorts Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, we are committed to ensuring our valued guests' health and safety. We are dedicated to ensuring that we follow all developments in real-time to safeguard their vacation experience best so that they can always travel with confidence."
