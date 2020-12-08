Riu Montego Bay Reopens as Adults Only Resort
Jim Byers December 08, 2020
Sunwing is pleased to announce that Riu Montego Bay has reopened its doors on December 4, 2020 as an adults only resort following a complete renovation and refurbishment. The popular resort, situated on the shores of Montego Bay, just minutes from the Sangster International Airport, is now exclusively for guests aged 18+ and offers fully modernized facilities and brand-new resort areas.
Guests can look forward to endless fun in the sun at the brand-new Splash Water World water park located on-site, with unlimited access included in every stay. Travellers looking for relaxation can spend sunny days lounging by the resort’s redesigned pool complex, with five sparkling pools, including one with a swim-up bar. The resort also features a new wellness centre featuring fitness facilities and a range of spa treatments and services, including massages.
When it comes time to grab a bite to eat, vacationers can enjoy unlimited reservation-free dining at five on-site restaurants, including the new Kulinarium restaurant featuring international dining and Pepe’s Food grill, serving casual meals poolside.
Vacationers can head to the newly-renovated Riu Montego Bay in Jamaica for $1,455 per person (including taxes, based on double occupancy) for a 7-night stay in a Hotel Room, departing from Toronto on January 8, 2020.
Vacationers who book their getaway at Riu Montego Bay with Sunwing can look forward to exclusive RIU-topia inclusions such as welcome cocktails, in-room mini-bars that are re-stocked regularly and unlimited reservation-free dining. Plus, guests can enjoy RIU’s Adults Only extras including international alcohol brands, a premium wine list (for an additional cost) and a romantic dinner on the beach (upon request, for an additional cost).
