Refreshed Experiences at Top Jamaica Resorts and Hotels

May 20, 2020
Many of Jamaica’s most beloved opulent retreats are using this downtime to refresh and come up with new perks and surprises to delight even their most loyal guests. From clear waters to lush tropical mountainsides, Jamaica brings the ultimate luxury experiences for travellers seeking to relax, rejuvenate and indulge.
These iconic favourites nestled in every part of the destination are poised to receive guests when the time is right to visit again.
Half Moon (Montego Bay)
The property has created a stunning new luxury resort experience with Eclipse at Half Moon, ready to greet visitors when travel restrictions are lifted. Featuring 57 luxurious and spacious accommodations, Eclipse introduces one of the most anticipated suites in the Caribbean: The Great House Ocean Suite, overlooking the Grand Lawn and featuring breathtaking vantage points for both sunrise and sunset. Guests can also enjoy world class samplings from seven new restaurants such as Lester’s Bar, inspired by Michael Lester’s painting Junkanoo, and North Pointe Bar and Grill.
Geejam Hotel (Port Antonio)
This tropical mountain hideaway has expanded to include 12 new rooms called the Marumba Studios. Geejam’s sought-after exclusivity will extend to the new 550 square-foot luxury rooms with a modern, creative design and sweeping views of the mountain and sea. For luxury travellers looking for inspiration, the new Marumba Studios have access to the on-site recording studio to create melodies.
Round Hill Hotel and Villas (Montego Bay)
The award-winning Round Hill Hotel and Villas in beautiful Montego Bay brings new dining flavours to excite the taste buds of travellers. “Wright Life” is a new eatery at the property, serving fruits and vegetables in their original, uncooked state. Food and juices are prepared with organic fruits and vegetables to bring the best of health and wellness to guests, such as healthful protein shakes for a post-workout refreshment or a plant-based pizza for a late-night snack.
The Tryall Club (Montego Bay)
The Tryall Club’s new luxury Beach Club is a dream retreat like no other. The property’s secluded beachfront has been transformed into a new destination for guests to relax, dine and socialize in a stunning oceanfront setting. The new Beach Club features an expanded private beach, new infinity pool and lounge area, Beach Bar & Grill.
Know that when the time is right, Jamaica will be ready to welcome travellers again to its shores.
