Playa Resorts Webinar with Amanda Morris and Freddie Marsh Happening Thursday
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts January 19, 2021
Newly renovated and located on the spectacular Bayahibe Beach, Hilton La Romana makes a perfect getaway for families or adults alike! Join Playa's Amanda Morris to learn more! Attend to WIN a 3 night stay for 2 at Hilton La Romana.
What will you get out of this webinar:
- Why is Hilton La Romana considered a “hidden gem”
- Who is the right client for Hilton La Romana
- Why Hilton La Romana is the perfect spot for groups and weddings
Agents can register by clicking here.
