Last updated: 03:28 PM ET, Wed January 20 2021

Playa Resorts Webinar with Amanda Morris and Freddie Marsh Happening Thursday

Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts January 19, 2021

Playa Hotels and resorts
Playa's Freddie Marsh, Amanda Morris, Rose Cosentino and Christian Roussin.

Newly renovated and located on the spectacular Bayahibe Beach, Hilton La Romana makes a perfect getaway for families or adults alike! Join Playa's Amanda Morris to learn more! Attend to WIN a 3 night stay for 2 at Hilton La Romana.

What will you get out of this webinar:

- Why is Hilton La Romana considered a “hidden gem”

- Who is the right client for Hilton La Romana

- Why Hilton La Romana is the perfect spot for groups and weddings

Agents can register by clicking here.

