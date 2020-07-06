Playa CCO Kevin Froemming on FB Live Tuesday at 1:00pm ET
Hotel & Resort Playa Hotels & Resorts July 06, 2020
Playa Hotels & Resorts CCO, Kevin Froemming will be our guest onTravelPulse Canada's Facebook Live series Tuesday, July 7th at 1:00pm ET.
Join us as John Kirk and Kevin discuss new hotel protocols, travel bans, agent fams and the excitement around the brand's reopenings.
Watch on our TravelPulse Canada Facebook page beginning Tuesday at 1:00pm ET. Questions can be emailed in advance to the editorial team at canada@travelpulse.com.
For more information on Playa Hotels & Resorts
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS