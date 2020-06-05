Original Group Opening Temptation Cancun June 10 and Desire Riviera Maya Pearl Resort July 1
Hotel & Resort Original Group Marsha Mowers June 03, 2020
Original Group, the leading Mexican expert of adult hospitality, is slated to reopen and welcome guests at Temptation Cancun Resort starting June 10 and Desire Riviera Maya Pearl Resort starting July 1. Leading up to the reopening date, Original Group is implementing a series of new sanitation and safety protocols at all properties to ensure the wellbeing of guests and employees.
“We have spent the last couple months undertaking preparations and consulting with local and international organizations to make sure our enhanced safety measures are up to the highest standards,” said Rodrigo de la Peña, CEO of Original Group. “We look forward to welcoming back guests and are confident that we will all adapt to our ‘new normal’ with minimal disruptions to the Temptation and Desire Experience.”
Sunwing Introduces New Safety MeasuresTour Operator
Antigua Re-Opens for International Tourism: First Flight Last...Destination & Tourism
Travel Advisors - Tell Us Your Stories!Travel Agent
Israel Tourism Outlines New Health Protocols for HotelsHotel & Resort
The new and enhanced protocols, Temptation’s Sexy & Sanitized and Desire’s Seductive & Sanitized, have been developed with the wellbeing of guests and employees top of mind. Each brand’s website will have a dedicated landing page outlining all the measures implemented on property in video and written format.
The most prominent protocols Original Group will instate across the board, include: daily health screenings and temperature monitoring of all employees and guests upon arrival; retraining of all employees on new international health and safety guidelines; staff must wear face mask at all times; guest will be given branded face masks upon arrival for optional use; social distancing markers will be set up in common areas such as lobby for check-in/check-out, and restaurants and bars will have a 50% maximum capacity; pool and beach chairs will be 1.5 meters apart.
Additionally, sanitation and cleaning protocols will also be enhanced to meet the new industry standards, both internationally and in accordance with those designated by the Mexican federal government in the coming weeks. Original Group will also be reinforcing all health and sanitation certifications including the Mexican Standardization and Certification Institute's Distintivo H, which recognizes food and beverage establishments that comply with its hygiene standards, and Quintana Roo’s recently launched Mexican Caribbean Clean & Safe Check Certification.
As guest collaboration is key for these measures to work, Original Group will also be launching brand-specific campaigns - Temptation Cancun Resort’s “Reloaded & Sexier Than Ever” and Desire Resorts’ “We are Back and More Seductive Than Ever” - to assure guests that with their help the Temptation and Desire Experience will adapt where necessary while maintaining its true essence.
For more information on Temptation Cancun Resort and Desire Resort’s new and enhanced protocols, please click here for Temptation Cancun and here for Desire Resorts.
For more information on Original Group, Mexico, Cancun
For more Hotel & Resort News
More by Marsha Mowers
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS