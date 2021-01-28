Now's the Time to Book a Wedding and Save at Playa Hotels & Resorts
January 28, 2021
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, love is definitely in the air and with so many of us looking to escape what’s become a monotonous way of life during the pandemic, why not plan a destination wedding at Playa Hotels & Resorts?
Offering the most incredible wedding venues in the world’s most celebrated beachfront locations, Playa Hotels & Resorts has just sweetened the deal for destination weddings: all Intimate Elegance or Lavish & Opulent Package on select dates will receive an extra 10% off the Wedding Package!
Exchange vows at one of the incredible Playa Hotels & Resorts properties in Mexico, the Dominican and Jamaica.
Guests can say "I do" on a sparkling shoreline or in a lovely gazebo overlooking the ocean, followed by a couple’s massage and romantic beachfront dinner for two. Or celebrate with a cocktail hour with appetizers and fully private wedding reception with a three course meal. Whatever your preference, Playa’s Intimate Elegance or Lavish & Opulent Packages ensure a most memorable and beautiful wedding.
The ultimate wedding awaits at Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Ziva All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Offering incredible wedding venues at distinctive properties in the world’s most celebrated beachfront locations, guests will have the most memorable experience imaginable for the happy couple and their guests.
Committed to flawless service and gracious hospitality, Hilton All-Inclusive Resorts in Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic offer a full range of services for memorable once-in-a-lifetime events. From the moment the couple and their guests arrive at the tropical paradise on each region’s best beaches, they’re completely dazzled.
Pink sunsets and cool ocean breezes make Panama Jack Resort’s all-inclusive family-friendly resorts in Cancun and Playa Del Carmen the perfect destination wedding retreat. Whether they want to escape as a couple for an intimate ceremony or invite family and friends to join the beach party, the Jack’s team is waiting to make it happen.
The adults-only Sanctuary Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic offers a variety of romantic wedding venues to select from. Unique venues surrounded by turquoise waters will take your breath away. An on-site wedding planner is ready to help organize all the details.
At Jewel Grande perfection meets the sea. The most luxurious Montego Bay wedding venue, Jewel Grande can accommodate weddings of any size and scope and offers custom wedding packages to meet your clients’ needs. The only limit is the imagination.
Playa’s elegant, adults-only Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort and Spa in Runaway Bay, Jamaica offers the perfect backdrop when it's time to exchange rings. Surrounded by family and friends, couples can tie the knot at a variety of venues including a beautiful and well-manicured garden or pristine beach area.
