Last updated: 08:26 AM ET, Tue February 09 2021

Nineteen Sunwing Blue Diamond Resorts Join Marriott's Autograph Collection

Hotel & Resort Jim Byers February 09, 2021

Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort and Spa
Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort and Spa

In a monumental move for the hotel industry, Sunwing Travel Group has announced that its hotel division, Blue Diamond Resorts, has signed an agreement with Marriott International to combine their innovative brand concepts and offer customers unparalleled vacation experiences. As part of the agreement, 19 of Blue Diamond Resorts’ properties will become part of Marriott International’s prestigious Autograph Collection by mid-2021.

The agreement aligns the fastest growing hotel company in the Caribbean with the world’s largest hotel chain, providing even more travellers with Royalton’s signature All-In Luxury vacation concept and Planet Hollywood’s entertainment-themed experiences. The Autograph Collection brand features a curated selection of some of the world’s top hotels and resorts, bolstering the award-winning Blue Diamond Resorts brand while maintaining the consistent high level of service that guests are accustomed to.

ADVERTISING

You May Also Like

Sunwing Sunwing Receives Takeover Offer from Unnamed Buyer Airlines & Airports

Sunwing Sunwing Extends Future Travel Credits until September 30... Airlines & Airports

Sunwing Sunwing Secures $375M LEFF Loan to Protect Jobs Airlines & Airports

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Drastic Measures: New Travel Rules for Canada Could... Airlines & Airports

Sunwing Sunwing Says Air Canada/Transat Deal is Good for the... Airlines & Airports

“We are thrilled to join forces with Marriott International and introduce our portfolio of world-class resorts, including Royalton and Planet Hollywood, to their Autograph Collection,” said Stephen Hunter, CEO, Sunwing Travel Group. “Marriott’s prestigious reputation and esteemed travel program will further elevate our award-winning hotels, while supporting Marriott’s expansion into the all inclusive category, ultimately allowing us to make even more travellers’ vacation dreams come true.”

Sunwing Travel Group will now benefit from Marriott’s worldwide distribution and partnership agreements in addition to Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s loyalty program, which is comprised of over 145 million members across the globe. As part of this, Marriott Bonvoy members will be able to earn and redeem points on all inclusive vacation experiences.

“Sunwing Travel Group’s premium, all inclusive resorts will serve as excellent additions to the Marriott portfolio, adding two new leisure destinations – St. Lucia and Antigua – to our footprint and doubling our presence in this segment,” said Tony Capuano, Group President, Global Development, Design and Operations Services, Marriott International. “We will draw on their expertise in the all inclusive segment to bring even more choices and exceptional experiences to our Marriott Bonvoy members.”

The agreement includes the following resorts:

Mexico
  • Royalton Riviera Cancun Resort & Spa (Autograph Collection)
  • Hideaway at Royalton Riviera Cancun (Autograph Collection)
  • Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun (Autograph Collection)
  • Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun (Autograph Collection)
  • Royalton CHIC Suites Cancun Resort & Spa (Autograph Collection)
Dominican Republic
  • Royalton Bavaro Resort & Spa (Autograph Collection)
  • Royalton Splash Punta Cana Resort & Spa (Autograph Collection)
  • Royalton CHIC Punta Cana Resort & Spa (Autograph Collection)
  • Royalton Punta Cana Resort & Casino (Autograph Collection)
  • Hideaway at Royalton Punta Cana (Autograph Collection)
Jamaica
  • Royalton Negril Resort & Spa (Autograph Collection)
  • Hideaway at Royalton Negril (Autograph Collection)
  • Grand Lido Negril Au-Naturel All-Suites Resort (Autograph Collection)
  • Royalton White Sands Montego Bay (Autograph Collection)
  • Royalton Blue Waters Montego Bay (Autograph Collection)
Saint Lucia
  • Royalton Saint Lucia Resort & Spa (Autograph Collection)
  • Hideaway at Royalton Saint Lucia (Autograph Collection)
Costa Rica
  • Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Costa Rica (Autograph Collection)
Antigua
  • Royalton Antigua Resort & Spa (Autograph Collection)

For more information on Caribbean, Mexico

For more Hotel & Resort News

More by Jim Byers

Jim Byers
Margaritaville Times Square rendering.

Margaritaville Times Square Announces Spring Opening

Playa Hotels & Resorts Offers Extended Stay Protection Plan

Now's the Time to Book a Wedding and Save at Playa Hotels & Resorts

gallery icon Stunning Private Hotel Experiences in the Caribbean

Still Time to Register for Today's Playa Webinar with Amanda Morris and Freddie Marsh

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS