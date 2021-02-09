Nineteen Sunwing Blue Diamond Resorts Join Marriott's Autograph Collection
In a monumental move for the hotel industry, Sunwing Travel Group has announced that its hotel division, Blue Diamond Resorts, has signed an agreement with Marriott International to combine their innovative brand concepts and offer customers unparalleled vacation experiences. As part of the agreement, 19 of Blue Diamond Resorts’ properties will become part of Marriott International’s prestigious Autograph Collection by mid-2021.
The agreement aligns the fastest growing hotel company in the Caribbean with the world’s largest hotel chain, providing even more travellers with Royalton’s signature All-In Luxury vacation concept and Planet Hollywood’s entertainment-themed experiences. The Autograph Collection brand features a curated selection of some of the world’s top hotels and resorts, bolstering the award-winning Blue Diamond Resorts brand while maintaining the consistent high level of service that guests are accustomed to.
“We are thrilled to join forces with Marriott International and introduce our portfolio of world-class resorts, including Royalton and Planet Hollywood, to their Autograph Collection,” said Stephen Hunter, CEO, Sunwing Travel Group. “Marriott’s prestigious reputation and esteemed travel program will further elevate our award-winning hotels, while supporting Marriott’s expansion into the all inclusive category, ultimately allowing us to make even more travellers’ vacation dreams come true.”
Sunwing Travel Group will now benefit from Marriott’s worldwide distribution and partnership agreements in addition to Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s loyalty program, which is comprised of over 145 million members across the globe. As part of this, Marriott Bonvoy members will be able to earn and redeem points on all inclusive vacation experiences.
“Sunwing Travel Group’s premium, all inclusive resorts will serve as excellent additions to the Marriott portfolio, adding two new leisure destinations – St. Lucia and Antigua – to our footprint and doubling our presence in this segment,” said Tony Capuano, Group President, Global Development, Design and Operations Services, Marriott International. “We will draw on their expertise in the all inclusive segment to bring even more choices and exceptional experiences to our Marriott Bonvoy members.”
The agreement includes the following resorts:
