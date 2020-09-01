New Man in Charge for Bahia Principe Business Division
Grupo Piñero, a Spanish tourism company with more than 40 years of history, has appointed Antonio Teijeiro as the new managing director of its Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts business division.
With a degree in law, Mr. Teijeiro has developed his entire professional career in the area of hotel management, working with renowned companies like Marriot, Renaissance, Wanda Group and Wharf Hotels - Marco Polo and Niccolo -, among others. Over the last twenty years he has also worked in Spain, the Middle East, Portugal and Asia, especially in China, where he was the first Spaniard to take full responsibility for the opening of a Chineseowned and managed hotel (Wanda Vista Resort Xishuangbanna).
Now, as managing director of Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts, Mr. Teijeiro will face new challenges, most notably defining and implementing the hotel chain's strategic plan for the coming years. This important task is complemented, among others, by adding to and enriching the company's current vision and way of doing things.
This translates into increasing the well-being and happiness of all the professionals who are a part of it, in order to attract the best talent, become more efficient and be closer to the clients. This significant appointment is part of Grupo Piñero’s project for advancing its internal culture, which began in early 2019.
“I am taking on this new role, in such turbulent times, with great responsibility and respect, and with the aim of giving continuity and strengthening the optimum strategy that has placed the hotel chain in leadership positions. Furthermore, spearheading the evolution of a brand such as Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts is a great opportunity and a new challenge in my professional career,” said Teijeiro with respect to his new position as managing director of Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts.
Bahia Principe Hotels & Resorts is the brand that encompasses Grupo Piñero’s hotel business. It is one of the three subdivisions of the Group’s Living Resorts business unit, whose purpose is to create exciting experiences for its clients and employees.
It was created in 1995, and it currently has 25 establishments and more than 13,400 rooms in the Dominican Republic, Riviera Maya (Mexico), Jamaica, and Spain (Canary and Balearic Islands).
