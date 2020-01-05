New Hotels Around the World for 2020
Hotel & Resort Club Med January 05, 2020
From a splashy new project in downtown Las Vegas to new properties in the Caribbean and Europe, 2020 is shaping up as a great one for new.
Hard Rock expects to open nine hotels around the globe all on its own.
Here’s a look at some of the new properties coming to destinations Canadians love to visit.
NORTH AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN
Owners of the Circa Resort and Casino in Las Vegas say they’re on track for an opening late in the year. It’s being billed as the first “ground-up” gaming resort in historic Downtown Las Vegas in 40 years. Located on the iconic Fremont Street Experience, it’s a 777-room behemoth that will be the tallest building north of The Strip.
Down in Florida, Amrit Ocean Resort & Spa is set to open on seven acres of oceanfront in Palm Beach County’s Singer Island. It’s supposed to be a wellness resort based on Eastern wellbeing philosophies and western technology. Look for tranquility pools, Patanjali yoga classes and sleep specialist services, not to mention a bath concierge and suites that feature “circadian rhythm lighting.”
The Greystone Miami Beach is slated to relaunch in February. “Steps from the white sand beach, the historic 1930s hotel embraces Miami’s energy with Art Deco glamour across 91 guestrooms, a stunning rooftop pool, and a whiskey and dark spirits lounge.”
Hard Rock Hotels is expected to open properties this year in New Orleans, New York City and Sacramento.
Secrets Saint Martin is the first new resort on the island in quite some time and is AMResorts’ first-ever hotel in the French Caribbean. It will be a big shot in the arm for an island that was hurt badly by Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Four Seasons Resorts & Residences is supposed to open early in the year in Calistoga, California. Napa Valley’s first Four Seasons will open with each of the 85 guestrooms offering mountain views. In addition to an on-site vineyard and tasting space, the property will offer a spa with steam pods in which hammocks will be suspended above geo-thermal pools for guests to absorb the heated vapour.
On Hawaii Big Island, the all-new Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection is set to debut in January following a resort-wide reimagination and renovation. On Maui, the Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa is finishing the second phase of its transformation with a multimillion-dollar renovation of its lobby.
Karisma Hotels & Resorts, in partnership with Margaritaville Holdings, is taking reservations for Margaritaville Island Reserve by Karisma Riviera Cancún, the Margaritaville brand’s first all-inclusive resort experience. It’s scheduled to open in March 2020.
Speaking of Jimmy Buffett, Margaritaville hotels also are scheduled to open this year in New York City and San Diego, as well as Negril, Jamaica and Cap Cana in the Dominican Republic. Also look for a Margaritaville Beach Resort in Nassau, The Bahamas.
Construction is well underway on the Ritz-Carlton, Paradise Valley (Scottsdale), which will span across 20 acres and will have 215 guest rooms. It’s slated for a summer opening.
Lovers of luxury properties will want to check out the new Ritz-Carlton in Mexico City, the JW Marriott Orlando Bonnet Creek, the JW Marriott Anaheim Resort and the JW Marriott Tampa Water Street, which is part of downtown Tampa’s amazing urban renaissance.
In the Dominican Republic, Club Med is supposed to open a Finest Punta Cana hotel (their third Excellence Collection property in the DR) on September 1.
The Fairmont Century Plaza, located in Century City in Los Angeles, will open in 2020 following a top-to-bottom renovation. This mid-century marvel has hosted generations of Hollywood celebrities, foreign dignitaries and every United States President since its opening in 1966. The hotel features two acres of gardens, connecting to local plazas and fountains.
The Fairmont El San Juan in Puerto Rico will officially join the Fairmont Hotels & Resorts portfolio as of January. El San Juan is located on the award-winning Isla Verde Beach, minutes away from Old San Juan, the downtown San Juan area and Luis Muñoz Marin International Airport.
Kimpton, a brand that combines a hip, youthful approach with top-notch surroundings, will open several hotels in the Americas next year, including the Caribbean island of Grenada. The Kimpton Kawana Bay on Grenada is slated to open in the middle of the year.
Other Kimpton openings in 2020 include Roatan, a stunning island that’s part of Honduras, Mexico City, Dallas and Asheville, North Carolina.
The first Six Senses Hotel in the U.S. is supposed to open in New York City later this year. Located adjacent to the fabulous High Line Park in Chelsea, it’s already garnering plenty of attention for its bold design.
Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts will open a luxury hotel and private residences in downtown New Orleans late in the year.
The Pendry West Hollywood is set to launch in California this summer. Located on the famous Sunset Strip, it’s said to be an “eye-catching” design that’s meant to invoke “California glamour.”
Montage Healdsburg is being called “a transformative hideaway nestled in the hills of Sonoma County, offering travelers a convenient and luxurious base to explore the destination’s celebrated wineries and farm-to-table restaurants. Look for an opening in October, 2020.
EUROPE
Just a few steps from Trevi Fountain, Iberostar Grand Fontana di Trevi extends 19th century Art Deco design elements across 67 guestrooms, two signature restaurants, and a spectacular rooftop terrace with skyline views.
In Switzerland, Philippe Starck has restored the 100-year-old historic Eden au Lac hotel, the only luxury property on Lake Zurich, which will have 40 rooms and suites (the majority with lake views).
Hard Rock Hotels is slated to open a variety of hotels in Europe this year, including new or re-built projects in Amsterdam, Budapest, Dublin, Madrid and Barcelona, the latter a hotel that will be adjacent to Forum Beach.
The Guardsman is slated to open in April on London’s exclusive Buckingham Gate with 53 unique guestrooms and six exclusive residences. “The Guardsman offers the atmosphere, discretion, and personal service associated with a private members’ club.”
Located in Leicester Square, The Londoner is being billed as “the world’s first super boutique hotel,” whatever that means. Look for six subterranean levels and 350 guestrooms in a property that’s means to “showcase the energy of London’s West End through unique design, innovative social spaces, and distinctive restaurants.”
Located off the tranquil western central coast of Italy, bordering the Tyrrhenian Sea, The Sense Experience Resort is an eco-retreat made up of 12,000 acres of natural park and pine forest with a private beach in Tuscany’s Maremma region.
The newest hotel from Pestana Hotels & Resorts will lie on the shores of the Douro River in Porto, Portugal.
Kimpton Vividora Hotel in Barcelona will mark the brand’s debut in Spain. The hotel will be located in the city’s Gothic Quarter. Kimpton also will be opening new hotels in Paris, and Manchester.
OTHER PARTS OF THE WORLD
The Chedi Mumbai is scheduled to open in March. Located in the heart of India’s commercial capital, The Chedi Mumbai is a “serene and stylish oasis” with rooms that offer views of Powai Lake or the city skyline.
The Connect Busan in South Korea launches in May, 2020 with private balconies and “sweeping views of Busan Harbour or Yongdusan Park.”
Luxury hotel seekers will want to try the St. Regis Cairo, The Tokyo EDITION, The Reykjavik EDITION, The Tasman in Hobart, Tasmania (part of the Marriott Luxury Collection) and the JW Marriott Muscat in Oman.
If you’re more into the W Hotel vibe, look for new properties this year in Bali and Melbourne.
In Tokyo (and just in time for the Summer Olympics), the Kimpton Shinjuku will be close to the iconic Shibuya crossing and will have a rooftop bar open only to VIP’s.
Opening in Spring 2020 upon a hill in Jimbaran Bay, Raffles Bali will offer unparalleled ocean views for just 32 private villas.
InterContinental Hotels this year will open properties in Yokohama, Japan and also the Koh Yao Yai Resort in Thailand.
For more information on Club Med, All-Inclusive Hard Rock Hotels, Karisma Hotels & Resorts, AMResorts, Secrets Resorts & Spas
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS