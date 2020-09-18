New Coalition Fights to Protect Tourism Jobs
There's a new coalition called the Coalition of Hardest Hit Businesses (CHHB), that's calling on the federal government to extend the CEWS (Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy).
The CHHB is an industry-driven group of over 50 stakeholders representing a variety of sectors including tourism, arts and culture, events and festivals, and hospitality. COVID-19 has hit small and medium-sized businesses hard. The goal is to protect sectors like hospitality, the arts, and tourism.
CHHB launched a campaign during a press conference held virtually in Ottawa, calling on the federal government to extend CEWS at the full 75% rate for businesses facing an ongoing revenue decline of 50% or higher, and extend the program until Spring/Summer 2021.
“In the COVID-19 pandemic, our businesses were the first shut down, and we will be the last to recover, in short, we are the hardest hit businesses,” said Charlotte Bell, President and CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Canada. “Our sectors will bounce back when COVID is behind us, but this fall we face bankruptcy and unemployment for over 2 million Canadians working in our sectors.”
Beginning on September 26, the amount of wage subsidy funding for all businesses, including the hardest hit businesses experiencing revenue declines of over 50 percent and will decrease until the subsidy is eliminated entirely in December.
“With COVID restrictions ongoing but government support fading, many of the hardest hit businesses will not survive and those jobs will be gone forever,” added Susie Grynol, President and CEO of the Hotel Association of Canada. “Our people are one of the most diverse workforces in the country. In the hotel sector alone, women make up 60% of total employees, millennials make up 38%, immigrants represent 31%, and visible minorities make up 29%. These are the groups that the Bank of Canada identified as being disproportionately impacted by COVID 19 and who need additional protection and support. The best and most empowering way to support these workers is to allow them to keep their jobs.”
“Meetings, events, and festivals have all been cancelled for 2020, and many will not be rescheduled until at least 2022 – that’s tens of billions in economic activity that has vanished overnight,” added Martin Roy, Executive Director of Major Events and Festivals Canada. “We have all complied with safety measures, and support the actions the government has taken to flatten the curve. Canadians came together to support employment with the wage subsidy before, and we need to keep that support up for our hardest hit businesses.”
To learn more about the CHHB and to get involved, visit www.HardestHit.ca.
