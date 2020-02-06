New Club Med Option in the Dominican Republic
Club Med, the global pioneer and leader of all-inclusive vacations, has officially inaugurated its recently opened resort, Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda, in the Dominican Republic.
The $100 million USD resort represents the company’s first Exclusive Collection resort in the Americas, first resort with an eco-chic concept, and the first to feature a four boutique village design for the ultimate in guest personalization.
The President of the Dominican Republic, Danilo Medina Sanchez, and Henri Giscard d’Estaing, President of Club Med, celebrated the official opening of Club Med Playa Michès Esmeralda, in the presence of:
Francisco Javier Garcia, Minister of Tourism
Ambassadors of France, of the United States of America and of the Dominican Republic in France
Distinguished members of the Parliament and elected representatives
Federico Bencosme Ulloa, Mayor of Michès
Hector Garrido, The President and VP of Pioneer Investments Funds
More than 300 guests from 18 countries, including Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, U.K., France, Belgium, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Germany, Russia and more, attended the inauguration ceremony of Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda resort.
Elected officials, local leaders and institutions, partners, investors, journalists, influencers, key opinion leaders and celebrities were among the first to discover Club Med’s second resort in Dominican Republic.
Club Med: A Major Player in the Development of the Economy and Tourism in the Dominican Republic
Club Med has regularly invested in the Dominican Republic since 1980, when Club Med opened its first resort in the region on a pristine site in Punta Cana. The resort underwent three phases of renovations in 2008, 2015 and 2019.
The resort reinforces the historic partnership with local partners and contributes to the Dominican economy. With Club Med Punta Cana, these two resorts enhance the island’s appeal to international travellers and aid in the development of the Dominican Republic.
As an unspoiled paradise hidden in the heart of a Dominican palm grove, Club Med Michès Playa Esmeralda offers an exceptional year-round setting with lush, tropical vibes and warm weather.
The resort, perfectly integrated into its environment with a low-density design, offers guests a sense of intimacy and personalization due to an original architectural concept that seamlessly blends four boutique villages together within the resort:
Explorer Cove – Explorer Cove is the ultimate destination for a dynamic getaway that offers families a treasure trove of activities. The space provides 158 family accommodations with large rooms, a playful atmosphere and proximity to the children’s clubs and sports facilities. This village features four room types: La Perla suites, Ocean View Family Junior Suites, Deluxe Family Rooms and Deluxe Rooms.
Caribbean Paradise – Caribbean Paradise is the alluring heart of the resort, full of lush tropical gardens and colourful surprises. Caribbean Paradise is home to 111 rooms, features a vivid and lively Caribbean ambiance, and is located at the heart of the village (within proximity to the main pool and the beach lounge). This village features two room types: Deluxe Rooms and Ocean View Junior Suites.
Emerald Jungle – The Emerald Jungle boutique village is a relaxing eco-chic retreat where peace and wellness meet. The boutique village nestles 48 deluxe rooms and is part of Club Med’s adult-exclusive Zen Oasis concept. The area creates a calm and peaceful atmosphere, close to the Zen pool, fitness facilities, spa and wellness bar.
Archipelago – The Archipelago boutique village features a sophisticated oceanfront sanctuary exclusively for adults. Archipelago is an area only accessible to those who stay in the boutique village, featuring 18 oceanfront suites, each with their own private pool. Guests who stay in this area also benefit from an outdoor shower, a direct infinity view from the bedroom, exclusive access to a private section of the beach and a calm, intimate atmosphere.
