Marriott Spreads A Message Of Hope
Hotel & Resort Soheila Hakimi April 01, 2020
An organic growing trend has emerged across 50 hotels in North and South America. Numerous Marriott International hotels across the continent have started to use hotel room lights as a way to spread a message of hope for local communities and the entire nation during this time of uncertainty. Some of the hotels participating have temporarily closed their doors while others are hosting first responders and health care workers who need a place to stay close to the local hospital.
"This is a movement that began entirely organically,” shared Brooke Hoffman, Manager of Public Relations for Marriott International, the Americas. "Starting with just a handful of hotels and spreading across hundreds of Marriott International properties across the world, these messages serve as a positive light to communities and travelers, and a reminder that we will travel again."
Further, Marriott International has also launched a new 'Community Caregivers Program' in which they are offering any first responders and health care professionals a special rate at participating hotels starting now through to June 30, 2020
“In order to take care of the people who are taking care of our communities, first responders and health care professionals now have access to book designated hotels nationwide through Marriott International at special rates as a part of a community caregivers program. This will allow health care and relief professionals, and those supporting them, a place to stay in close proximity to hospitals and government buildings as they aid in COVID-19 response efforts,” continued Hoffman.
To see which Marriott hotels are participating in the #marriottstrong movement, check HERE.
To download a PDF with a full overview of Marriot’s Community Caregivers Program, click HERE.
