Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau Coming in June

Hotel & Resort March 11, 2020

A new outpost of Margaritaville Beach Resort will open soon in Nassau, The Bahamas.

Opening in June 2020, the casual-luxe 155-room resort will feature an array of options for entertainment and relaxation, upscale amenities, walkability to historic downtown Nassau, and Margaritaville’s authentic sense of escapism and fun; the perfect setting for guests to escape the everyday and just chill.

Property highlights include:

- 155 island-luxury rooms offering stunning water views and private balconies/terraces

- Fins Up! Water Park featuring slides, lazy river, climbing wall, dive pool, and grotto and FlowRider surf machine

- High-tech entertainment complex, including virtual-reality sports, karaoke, bowling, billiards, and even a private movie theatre

- Soft sand beach with loungers, private cabanas, and full beach service

- Modern 45-slip full-service, deep-water marina for up to 150-foot yachts

- 11 signature food & beverage concepts including a two-story waterfront restaurant and lounge; rooftop cigar lounge; French bakery; pool bars; and the upscale JWB Prime Steak and Seafood.

