Margaritaville Beach Resort Nassau Coming in June
Hotel & Resort March 11, 2020
A new outpost of Margaritaville Beach Resort will open soon in Nassau, The Bahamas.
Opening in June 2020, the casual-luxe 155-room resort will feature an array of options for entertainment and relaxation, upscale amenities, walkability to historic downtown Nassau, and Margaritaville’s authentic sense of escapism and fun; the perfect setting for guests to escape the everyday and just chill.
Property highlights include:
- 155 island-luxury rooms offering stunning water views and private balconies/terraces
- Fins Up! Water Park featuring slides, lazy river, climbing wall, dive pool, and grotto and FlowRider surf machine
- High-tech entertainment complex, including virtual-reality sports, karaoke, bowling, billiards, and even a private movie theatre
- Soft sand beach with loungers, private cabanas, and full beach service
- Modern 45-slip full-service, deep-water marina for up to 150-foot yachts
- 11 signature food & beverage concepts including a two-story waterfront restaurant and lounge; rooftop cigar lounge; French bakery; pool bars; and the upscale JWB Prime Steak and Seafood.
For more information on Nassau, Bahamas
For more Hotel & Resort News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS