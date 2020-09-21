Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana Opens Next February
September 21, 2020
La Coleccion Resorts’ highly anticipated Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana will make its official debut when it opens its doors in February 2021.
As the first Live Aqua property outside of Mexico for Posadas, Mexico’s leading hotelier, the resort will bring to the Dominican Republic all the brands’ signature elements including sensorial experiences, top-notch service, and superb amenities. Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana will also have Posadas’ Travel with Confidence program set in place to ensure guests’ safety and wellbeing.
“We made the decision to adjust our opening timeline to ensure all elements are in place to offer guests the best experiences. As the first international location for the brand, we look forward to a seamless opening as we prepare to welcome guests in the new year,” explained Enrique Calderon, Chief Operating Officer of Posadas.
The 347-suite Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana will present a sophisticated seaside ambiance with impressive design and architecture. Its location on the northern shores of Uvero Alto allow guests to enjoy 750 linear feet of private beach surrounded by lush tropical vegetation. Airy spaces, Zen gardens, relaxation zones, soothing fountains and grand waterfalls are among the many features guests can expect to find when they escape to the resort.
The resort will offer 347 Suites, available in seven categories, that enjoy views of the ocean, gardens or swimming pools. Among the most exclusive options will be select Junior Suites with swim-up access from main swimming pools. Other Suites will offer complete exclusivity with private swimming pools and terraces. All Suites will offer comfort essentials such as expansive, fully-equipped bathrooms with soaking tubs, interactive 50” flat-screen televisions, espresso machines, aromatherapy and pillow menus, and much more.
As far as amenities, the resorts’ infinity swimming pool with take center stage, enjoying sweeping ocean views. In total, Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana will have 96,875 sq. ft. of pools, some that lead straight to private terraces. The brand’s signature Feel Harmony Spa will offer a variety of treatments and water circuits. A state-of-the-art fitness center will have a variety of equipment and dedicated fitness rooms for classes such as spinning, yoga, and more. Renowned Mexican chef Gerardo Rivera will spearhead the international concepts of the seven on-site restaurants ranging from casual beachfront to fine dining. Guests will also enjoy daily line-ups of entertainment including shows and themed events. Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana will have nearly 10,000 square feet of flexible function space, ideal for any type of meeting or event. In addition, there will be an array of outdoor spaces suitable for a variety of celebratory events.
Posadas’ Travel with Confidence elevated safety, hygiene and flexibility protocols have already been successfully implemented at 180+ hotels across Mexico. The program, which was developed in collaboration with the ABC Medical Center in Mexico City and uses 3M hospital-grade products, is committed to providing travelers and employees, transparency and assurance. From thorough cleaning and distancing measures, to health checks, revisions to Food & Beverage and housekeeping, among other additional measures, all resorts within La Colección follow the highest levels of safety for all our guests and staff.
Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana is just a 20-minute drive from the Punta Cana International Airport, and near the area’s top golf courses. For more information, please contact marc.andre@posadas.com.
