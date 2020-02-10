La Colección Offers Sophisticated Relaxation At 6 Live Aqua Resorts
Hotel & Resort Live Aqua Boutique Resort Playa del Carmen Soheila Hakimi February 09, 2020
La Colección Resorts by Fiesta Americana, a subsidiary of Posadas, Mexico's largest and most internationally renowned hotel company with over 170 hotels in 60 beach and city destinations, welcomes guests to find out what it means to ‘indulge in modern bliss and sophisticated relaxation’, at one of their 6 distinctive Live Aqua resorts in Mexico and the Dominican Republic.
Showcasing only the most desired destinations in each country, hotel brands like Live Aqua Resorts that fall under the La Colección umbrella, offer guests an opportunity to awaken their senses in both cosmopolitan and ocean side spaces that are perfect in every detail and meant to delight even the most discerning traveler.
Presenting the best of Mexico and the Dominican Republic’s rich culture, Live Aqua’s warm hospitality provides guests with unrivaled accommodations, amenities and entertainment that ensure a superior, world-class vacation experience. From enchanting open-air lobbies with exquisitely chosen artistic design accents to luxurious guest rooms outfitted with only the best linens, exceptional service awaiting the simplest desire, and tantalizing culinary options ready to seduce your senses, a stay at one of the below Live Aqua resorts is only but an easy choice.
Welcome to Live Aqua:
A breathtaking resort in the heart of the Caribbean, Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana, is the perfect destination in the Dominican Republic for adults-only accommodations featuring sophisticated design, exceptional facilities, truly friendly service, and inspirational experiences. Located in the Uvero Altro region of Punta Cana, 40 minutes from the airport and 30 minutes from the city center, guests can enjoy seductive spaces that will have them breathing easier the moment they walk in. With 345 subtly luxurious rooms, seven local and international cuisine restaurants, an ocean-side beach club, a mini-golf course, a state-of-the-art fitness facility where guests can sign up for spinning classes and tennis courts; a Feel Harmony Spa that offers personalized treatments, a sauna, a jacuzzi, massages, and other services; Live Aqua Beach Resort Punta Cana gives you an exceptional Caribbean experience.
The perfect sophisticated environment for business and sensory pleasure, Live Aqua Urban Resort Monterrey is a luxury urban resort that offers exceptional spaces that offer an ambiance of exclusivity. With unique aromas, sounds and tastes guests can create a holistic sensory experience. Hotel guest rooms come in four styles: Deluxe Room with 2 Double Beds; Wellness Suites; Junior King Suites; and at the very top end, Luna Suites. Located in the heart of the financial and business district in the most upscale area of Monterrey, 30 minutes from Monterrey International Airport, Live Aqua Urban Resort Monterrey is the perfect place to stay for any business traveler visiting the region.
Located only 20 minutes away from the airport, across from La Isla Shopping Village and steps from Luxury Avenue - the two most renowned shopping destinations in the Mexican Caribbean - Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancún is the perfect place to stay for anyone looking to bask in the lap of luxury at an adults-only all-inclusive in Cancun. The hotel offers Premium guest rooms where visitors can create their own personalized ambiance by choosing from the aromatherapy menu, surround sound music, and lighting intensity. Further, all hotel amenities, including the 9 restaurants, 5 bars, 5 pools, a beauty parlor, a fitness facility, Feel Harmony Spa and Aqua Club Lounge, incorporate wellness elements designed to evoke relaxation and revive your spirit.
This all-inclusive, adults-only boutique hotel, located in the most trendy destination of the Riviera Maya on the fascinating 5th Avenue, offers a unique experience designed for the enjoyment of the contemporary adult. With sophisticated details that will delight your senses, guest rooms at Live Aqua Boutique Resort Playa del Carmen are available in four different styles ranging from Delux to Fifth Avenue Suites. Additional hotel amenities include a rooftop restaurant and lounge, a sushi tapas restaurant, a coffee deli and bar, a Feel Sense Spa by Live Aqua and a beautiful rooftop pool.
Located in the heart of Mexico, in a beautiful hilly cobblestone town surrounded by orchards and vineyards, Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende has quickly become one of the destination’s hottest hotels for luxe accommodations, upscale dining, and charming atmosphere. With 153 guest rooms Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende offers guests a comfortable and spacious stay along with large meeting spaces that fit up to 900 people - perfect for meetings, conventions, weddings and more. Home to some of the destinations’ best restaurants including Zibu, a fine-dining venue that offers a modern take on Mexican cuisine; Spice Market, a dreamy and delicious cutting-edge pan-Asian culinary venture; and a new dining concept available at the resort’s pool bar that features light, satisfying and delicious choices from grilled octopus to squid to tangy ceviches and more, Live Aqua Urban Resort San Miguel de Allende is the best place to stay when visiting San Miguel.
Designed with urban sophistication and luxury in every detail, Live Aqua Urban Resort Mexico is Mexico City’s only resort that focuses on the sensory experience. Guests of the hotel are welcome to tantalize their senses in a sophisticated ambiance in the heart of Mexico and indulge in delicious meals where they can discover a spectrum of contemporary Mexican cuisine, complimented with the best Mexican wines, tequila and mezcal available on the market. Guest rooms at the hotel range from Standard Deluxe Rooms (wheelchair accessible rooms available), to Sol Presidential Suites outfitted with a private jacuzzi and an impressive view of Mexico City. Additional amenities include a Full Urban Day Spa and sophisticated event spaces.
