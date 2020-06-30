Key Mexico Travel and Tourism Webinar Runs Today
Mexico is open for international visitors. But what can you or your clients expect?
TravelPulse Canada Editor in Chief John Kirk later today will moderate a panel entitled “Mexico Hotels - Above and Beyond the New Normal.”
The panel will include some of the most experienced and knowledgeable folks in the tourism business and will run for an hour today, Tuesday, June 30, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
The webinar will feature some of the biggest names in the business, who will talk about how Mexico handled the coronavirus, what is happening in Mexico today, how hotels are handling new health and safety protocols, and other important questions that agents and advisers might have. Kirk also will host a question and answer period, so you’ll have a chance to chime in with queries of your own.
Of course, we’ll have great prizes to raffle off, including a four-day/three-night stay at a wonderful resort in sunny Mexico, air fare packages, and more. Given the demanding, draining period we’ve all been through the past few months, a trip to Mexico is the perfect way to recover.
All that, plus great information to help you sell Mexico trips to your clients.
Here’s the lineup for the talk:
Nino Montagnese – Managing Director Air Canada Vacations
Nino is currently Managing Director at Air Canada Vacations. Nino has been in his current role for four years and has been with Air Canada Vacations for more than 15 years. Nino has more than 30 years of experience in the Canadian travel industry. In his current role, Nino is responsible for the overall design and delivery of the commercial plan for all of Air Canada Vacations’ markets.
Luis Barrios - President and CEO Hotels City Express and President of the National Association of Hotel Chains
Luis has more than 35 years of professional career in the tourism sector. Thanks to his disruptive vision, Luis revolutionized the hotel industry in Mexico by creating Hoteles City Express, a hotel chain focused on offering lodging services to business and leisure travelers, which stands out for operating under a sustainable model.
Gonzalo del Peon, CEO, AMResorts
As one of the founders and current president of AMResorts, Gonzalo has helped make the company one of the leading hotel chains in the world in the luxury tourism segments. With more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Gonzalo presides over all areas of investor relations as well as operations, owners, administration, sales, marketing and product innovation across seven award-winning brands.
