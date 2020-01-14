John Kirk - An Inside Look at Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana
John Kirk January 14, 2020
Last week Playa Resorts held their annual Travel Agent recognition event in Cap Cana at the recently opened Hyatt Ziva and ZIlara, in the Dominican Republic. Attendees who made the cut to be on hand for the event were treated like royalty by Playa Hotel and Resorts during their stay. Senior management from the group were on hand to show their appreciation for the unwavering support they continue to receive from key distribution partners. Canadian VP Sales Rose Cosentino, along with Canadian BDM’s, Amanda Morris, Christian Roussin, and Freddy Marsh (a life sized cut out) worked tirelessly to ensure all who made the cut, had the time of their lives.
The event was the perfect opportunity to showcase the Dominican Republic, the Cap Cana region, the Hotel, and shower the travel advisors from across North America. Kevin Froemming, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer sat down with us and spoke at length about the Dominican Republic and the struggles the country endured in 2019, how important Travel Advisors are to his group and the incredible Hyatt Ziva and Zilara.
